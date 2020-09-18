|
Assange ‘offered win-win deal by Trump over Democrats’ emails source’
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was offered a “win-win” deal by Donald Trump to avoid extradition by revealing the source of the hacking of Democratic party emails, a court has heard. Barrister Jennifer Robinson said she was asked to attend the meeting by her client, Assange, with Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and Trump associate Charles Johnson at the Ecuadorian embassy on August 15 2017. In a statement read at 49-year-old Assange’s extradition hearing the Old...
Julian Assange Australian editor, publisher, activist and founder of WikiLeaks
US informants not harmed by leaked documents, Assange extradition hearing toldHundreds of thousands of leaked documents published by WikiLeaks caused no harm to US informants, Julian Assange’s extradition hearing has been told. The..
WorldNews
US Lawyer Says Assange Faces Decades in Prison if ConvictedAn American lawyer told an extradition hearing in Britain for Julian Assange on Monday that the WikiLeaks founder faces decades in prison if he is convicted on..
WorldNews
Julian Assange extradition hearing halted over lawyer's virus concernThe London hearing on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition from Britain to the United States was suspended today because one of the lawyers may have..
WorldNews
Hypocrisy on Display at Assange’s Extradition HearingI went to the Old Bailey today expecting to be awed by the majesty of the law, and left revolted by the sordid administration of injustice. There is a romance..
WorldNews
Jennifer Robinson (lawyer) Australian lawyer
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump blasts 1619 Project, which reviews legacy of slaveryThe president said the project aimed at exploring how central slavery was to America's founding "warped" American history. He also signed an order creating a..
CBS News
Trump to ban US TikTok and WeChat app store downloads on September 20thIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
The US Commerce Department has issued a new order to block people in the US from downloading the popular..
The Verge
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden take part in two very different campaign eventsCBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to wrap up President Trump's busy week and share insight on the two different..
CBS News
US ready to ban TikTok and WeChat in 48 hoursThe ban will take effect in two days unless President Trump intervenes.
BBC News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Gillum: I'm Bisexual
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Former Vice President Joe Biden says he’d mandate masks on federal propertyIn a CNN Town Hall Thursday night, former Vice President Joe Biden pledged to mandate masks on federal property, marking a third change in how he’d implement..
CBS News
I'm a Democrat who worked with police for 28 years. I wish everyone knew them like I did.It's OK to condemn police misconduct and also to appreciate the dedicated cops and agents who arrest murderers, rapists, child abusers and terrorists.
USATODAY.com
WikiLeaks International non-profit organization publishing secret information, news leaks, and classified media
WikiLeaks founder Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:28Published
Dana Rohrabacher American politician
Ecuador Country in South America
Ecuador faces worst unemployment crisis in Latin America
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Polls: Coronavirus Pulls Down Trump and GOP Senators SufferA New York Times/Siena College survey showed Joe Biden leading President Trump by wide margins in Maine and Arizona, and effectively tied in North Carolina...
NYTimes.com
Virus Pulls Down Trump, Poll Shows, and G.O.P. Senators Suffer With HimA New York Times/Siena College survey showed Joe Biden leading President Trump by wide margins in Maine and Arizona, and effectively tied in North Carolina...
NYTimes.com
Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
Republicans call James Comey to testify about origins of Trump investigationFormer FBI director James Comey has accepted an invitation from Senate Republicans to testify about the origins of what became special counsel Robert Mueller's..
CBS News
