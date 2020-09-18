Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Assange ‘offered win-win deal by Trump over Democrats’ emails source’

WorldNews Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Assange ‘offered win-win deal by Trump over Democrats’ emails source’WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was offered a “win-win” deal by Donald Trump to avoid extradition by revealing the source of the hacking of Democratic party emails, a court has heard. Barrister Jennifer Robinson said she was asked to attend the meeting by her client, Assange, with Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher and Trump associate Charles Johnson at the Ecuadorian embassy on August 15 2017. In a statement read at 49-year-old Assange’s extradition hearing the Old...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Julian Assange Julian Assange Australian editor, publisher, activist and founder of WikiLeaks

US informants not harmed by leaked documents, Assange extradition hearing told

 Hundreds of thousands of leaked documents published by WikiLeaks caused no harm to US informants, Julian Assange’s extradition hearing has been told. The..
WorldNews

US Lawyer Says Assange Faces Decades in Prison if Convicted

 An American lawyer told an extradition hearing in Britain for Julian Assange on Monday that the WikiLeaks founder faces decades in prison if he is convicted on..
WorldNews

Julian Assange extradition hearing halted over lawyer's virus concern

 The London hearing on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition from Britain to the United States was suspended today because one of the lawyers may have..
WorldNews

Hypocrisy on Display at Assange’s Extradition Hearing

 I went to the Old Bailey today expecting to be awed by the majesty of the law, and left revolted by the sordid administration of injustice. There is a romance..
WorldNews

Jennifer Robinson (lawyer) Jennifer Robinson (lawyer) Australian lawyer


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump blasts 1619 Project, which reviews legacy of slavery

 The president said the project aimed at exploring how central slavery was to America's founding "warped" American history. He also signed an order creating a..
CBS News

Trump to ban US TikTok and WeChat app store downloads on September 20th

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The US Commerce Department has issued a new order to block people in the US from downloading the popular..
The Verge

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden take part in two very different campaign events

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to wrap up President Trump's busy week and share insight on the two different..
CBS News

US ready to ban TikTok and WeChat in 48 hours

 The ban will take effect in two days unless President Trump intervenes.
BBC News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Gillum: I'm Bisexual [Video]

Gillum: I'm Bisexual

Andrew Gillum was a Florida politician. He was once celebrated as a rising Democratic star. Rumors about his sexuality circulated when he was found drunk in a Miami Beach hotel with two men. One of the men was a notorious male prostitute who overdosed on crystal meth. In a chat with Tamron Hall Gillum came out as bisexual. Gillum said he did not have sex with either of the men in the hotel. He felt the worst about the rumors about infidelity to his wife, R. Jai Gillum.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he’d mandate masks on federal property

 In a CNN Town Hall Thursday night, former Vice President Joe Biden pledged to mandate masks on federal property, marking a third change in how he’d implement..
CBS News

I'm a Democrat who worked with police for 28 years. I wish everyone knew them like I did.

 It's OK to condemn police misconduct and also to appreciate the dedicated cops and agents who arrest murderers, rapists, child abusers and terrorists.
USATODAY.com

WikiLeaks WikiLeaks International non-profit organization publishing secret information, news leaks, and classified media

WikiLeaks founder Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court [Video]

WikiLeaks founder Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court

The hearing which was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic will resume on Monday and is due to run until early October.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:28Published

Dana Rohrabacher Dana Rohrabacher American politician


Ecuador Ecuador Country in South America

Ecuador faces worst unemployment crisis in Latin America [Video]

Ecuador faces worst unemployment crisis in Latin America

A shocking 85 percent of Ecuadorans are now either unemployed or in precarious jobs.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:30Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Polls: Coronavirus Pulls Down Trump and GOP Senators Suffer

 A New York Times/Siena College survey showed Joe Biden leading President Trump by wide margins in Maine and Arizona, and effectively tied in North Carolina...
NYTimes.com

Virus Pulls Down Trump, Poll Shows, and G.O.P. Senators Suffer With Him

 A New York Times/Siena College survey showed Joe Biden leading President Trump by wide margins in Maine and Arizona, and effectively tied in North Carolina...
NYTimes.com
Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden [Video]

Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden

A former White House aide who helped coordinate the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic sharply criticized President Donald Trump in a video released on Thursday and said she planned to vote for Democrat Joe Biden. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published

Republicans call James Comey to testify about origins of Trump investigation

 Former FBI director James Comey has accepted an invitation from Senate Republicans to testify about the origins of what became special counsel Robert Mueller's..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kushner Tries To Round Up Arab Leaders To Cheer Israel's Normalization Deal With UAE [Video]

Kushner Tries To Round Up Arab Leaders To Cheer Israel's Normalization Deal With UAE

CNN reports White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is traveling to the Middle East this weekend. He hopes to convince multiple Arab leaders to attend a splashy White House signing ceremony for the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Still no dice: Dems, GOP fail on aid deal [Video]

Still no dice: Dems, GOP fail on aid deal

Top Democrats and negotiators for President Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill, as Trump on Friday said he'd be going "a different way!" Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published
Still no dice: Dems, GOP stall on aid deal [Video]

Still no dice: Dems, GOP stall on aid deal

Top Democrats and negotiators for President Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill, as Trump on Friday said he'd be going "a different way!" Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Ex-Rep. Joe Walsh Forms Group To Defeat Trump Republicans in Congress

 Months after a short-lived effort to take on President Trump in the Republican primaries, former Rep. Joe Walsh, R.-Ill, recently announced last week the...
Newsmax

Seth Meyers Wants to Remind You That Trump Is Currently President, Not Biden (Video)

Seth Meyers Wants to Remind You That Trump Is Currently President, Not Biden (Video) Seth Meyers has spent a lot of time the past couple months ripping into Donald Trump and his Republican Party for campaigning as though Biden is the incumbent...
The Wrap

Trump: Michigan Election Official a 'hater' in Ballot Snafu

 President Donald Trump called Michigan's top election official a "Trump Hater" Thursday after the state mistakenly created overseas absentee ballots that didn't...
Newsmax


Tweets about this