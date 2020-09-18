Assange ‘offered win-win deal by Trump over Democrats’ emails source’

Gillum: I'm Bisexual



Andrew Gillum was a Florida politician. He was once celebrated as a rising Democratic star. Rumors about his sexuality circulated when he was found drunk in a Miami Beach hotel with two men. One of the men was a notorious male prostitute who overdosed on crystal meth. In a chat with Tamron Hall Gillum came out as bisexual. Gillum said he did not have sex with either of the men in the hotel. He felt the worst about the rumors about infidelity to his wife, R. Jai Gillum.

