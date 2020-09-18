Global  
 

Storms Wilfred then Alpha form: Hurricane season 2020 has been so busy, we have to use Greek letters

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020
Get out the Greek alphabet for the rest of 2020: Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed. Meanwhile, the season's 22 storm is threatening the Gulf Coast.
 Get out the Greek alphabet for the rest of 2020: Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed. Meanwhile, the season's 22 storm is threatening the Gulf Coast.
 
 Get out the Greek alphabet for the rest of 2020: Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed. Meanwhile, the season's 22 storm is threatening the Gulf Coast.
