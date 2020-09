@mehulkumar RT @ani_digital: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, renowned US Justice, dies at 87 Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/5HE4K0Jx0g https://t.co/AZepQFroU0 51 seconds ago

kris ram RT @dna: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, renowned US Supreme Court Justice, dies at 87 Netizens say Rest in Peace #RBG #RIPRBG #RestInPower #RBGRIP #R… 17 minutes ago

DNA Ruth Bader Ginsburg, renowned US Supreme Court Justice, dies at 87 Netizens say Rest in Peace #RBG #RIPRBG… https://t.co/jYbOrmxPPq 23 minutes ago

TRT World Now "Today, our nation mourns the loss of a 'titan of the law' who was renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful… https://t.co/IuZHjDD9hz 24 minutes ago

ANI Digital Ruth Bader Ginsburg, renowned US Justice, dies at 87 Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/5HE4K0Jx0g https://t.co/AZepQFroU0 48 minutes ago

Sean Previl #BREAKING: President Donald Trump releases his first (written) statement about the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Sa… https://t.co/ert7YLuUQ1 1 hour ago

Prepped&Ready RT @VernBuchanan: My deepest condolences to the family of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was renowned for her exceptional… 3 hours ago