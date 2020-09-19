|
Florida State coach Mike Norvell to miss Miami (Fla.) game after testing positive for COVID-19
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Florida State coach Mike Norvell will miss his team's game next week against Miami (Fla.) after he tested positive for COVID-19.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Norvell American football coach
Florida State in the southeastern United States
U.S. soars past 7 million COVID-19 cases as some states relax restrictions"We're going to be able to host a Super Bowl in February," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said. "We expect to do a full Super Bowl."
CBS News
Who are Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees?President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon’s..
CBS News
U.S. surpasses 7 million COVID-19 cases as states relax restrictionsThere are now more than 7 million coronavirus infections in the U.S., with a death toll climbing above 203,000. While the CDC is warning 90% of the population..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme CourtPresident Trump is expected to choose Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Also, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis..
CBS News
Coronavirus updates: 9% of American adults exposed to COVID-19; world deaths could double before a vaccine is widely available, WHO warnsTexas A&M's Midnight Yell was a little "eerie" with no fans. Florida is easing more restrictions. California is seeing more cases. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Florida State Seminoles football College Football Bowl Subdivision team; member of Atlantic Coast Conference
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
From a university bedroom to Broadway (almost)The musical Six was pulled just hours before its New York debut because of Covid-19.
BBC News
Govt will need 80,000 crore for Covid vaccine, says Serum CEOThe government may need Rs 80,000 crore over the next one year for distribution of Covid-19 vaccine and immunization of the country’s population, Adar..
IndiaTimes
Texas Warns Houston-Area Residents of Brain-Eating Amoeba in WaterResidents of south-east Texas had more than COVID to worry about this week -- they were just told NOT to use unfiltered water ... if they didn't want their..
TMZ.com
Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez cleared for physical activity after COVID-related heart issueRed Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was cleared for physical activity after a heart condition caused by COVID-19 that kept him out of the season.
USATODAY.com
Covid-19 survivor, 26, tells of 'nightmares and flashbacks'Andrew Unwin, who went into intensive care, says he still suffers "nightmares and flashbacks".
BBC News
Miami City in Florida, United States
Kodak Black Wants Donald Trump To Get Him Out Of PrisonSeptember 24, 2020 - 9:31 pm by The "ZeZe" rapper's lawyers filed a petition to commute his nearly four-year prison sentence. Kodak Black is asking Donald Trump..
WorldNews
Five questions that need answering ahead of Week 4 in college footballThe SEC is starting, Miami is looking to build on its momentum and Oklahoma faces a test. What to expect ahead of Week 4 in college football.
USATODAY.com
'Discouraging', 'Devastating': American athletes decry charges in Breonna Taylor shootingMiami: US sports figures who have used their platforms to back the Black Lives Matter movement and call for police reform reacted with dismay to the charges..
WorldNews
Tyler Herro helps Heat to 3-1 series lead vs. Celtics in Eastern Conference finalsMiami's Tyler Herro, a 20-year-old rookie, scored a game-high 37 points as the Heat won Game 4 of the East finals vs. the Boston Celtics.
USATODAY.com
Trump to court Latino votes in Miami as campaigns battle for Florida in final stretchTrump's Miami trip is part of two-day swing that will take him to Jacksonville, Charlotte and Atlanta before he names a Supreme Court nominee.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this