Florida State coach Mike Norvell to miss Miami (Fla.) game after testing positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Florida State coach Mike Norvell will miss his team's game next week against Miami (Fla.) after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Mike Norvell tests positive for coronavirus, will miss Miami game

Mike Norvell tests positive for coronavirus, will miss Miami game 00:25

 Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mike Norvell American football coach


Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Florida State Seminoles football Florida State Seminoles football College Football Bowl Subdivision team; member of Atlantic Coast Conference


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Miami Miami City in Florida, United States

Florida State coach Mike Norvell will miss his team's game next week against Miami (Fla.) after he tested positive for COVID-19.

