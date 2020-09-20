|
Gordon Hayward returns for Celtics and plans to stay in NBA bubble even through birth of child
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Gordon Hayward returned from a sprained ankle and plans to stay, changing course to remain in the bubble through the possible birth of his son.
|
|
