Gordon Hayward returns for Celtics and plans to stay in NBA bubble even through birth of child

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Gordon Hayward returned from a sprained ankle and plans to stay, changing course to remain in the bubble through the possible birth of his son.
Celtics fight back against Heat in conference finals

 The Boston Celtics win 117-106 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals to close the gap to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
BBC News

Stars shine as Celtics regroup to beat Heat in Game 3 of Eastern Conference finals

 Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart all scored over 20 points to lead the Celtics to a 117-106 victory to pull within 2-1.
USATODAY.com

Why Celtics downplayed 'emotional' locker room blowup following Game 2 loss to Heat

 Reporters outside the locker room heard Marcus Smart and others having heated exchanges after Boston fell behind 2-0 in the East finals.
USATODAY.com

Heat rally to stun Celtics in Game 2 for 2-0 lead in Eastern Conference finals

 Miami overcame a 17-point deficit, walloped Boston in the third quarter and closed out the fourth for a 106-101 win and 2-0 lead in the East finals.
USATODAY.com

Trump Mulled 'Using' NBA’s Superstar Dennis Rodman as North Korea Envoy

 US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un met several times in the last two years, and so did Dennis Rodman – former NBA player,..
WorldNews
LeBron James miffed by NBA MVP voting totals, Giannis delighted [Video]

LeBron James miffed by NBA MVP voting totals, Giannis delighted

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James says he was 'pissed off' after receiving only 16 first-place votes for the NBA's most valuable player (MVP) award, losing out to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:05Published

LeBron James miffed by most valuable player voting totals

 (Reuters) – Los Angles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was “pissed off” after receiving only 16 first-place votes for the NBA’s most valuable player..
WorldNews

