Gordon Hayward returns for Celtics and plans to stay in NBA bubble even through birth of child

PHL News Insider RT @sportsdeskph: Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second straight year… 1 hour ago Nigeria Publicity RT @ThedailyNG: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2019-20 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award https://t.co/vNyKEeCxRK Bucks forward Gia… 3 hours ago PHL News Insider RT @PhilippineStar: The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has claimed his second straight Most Valuable Player award, the league annou… 5 hours ago Basketball Insiders RT @BBallInsiders: Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA Most Valuable Player: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been nam… 6 hours ago TheDaily-NG Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2019-20 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award https://t.co/vNyKEeCxRK Bucks for… https://t.co/0zllEeJzch 13 hours ago Digitalbimpe RT @WhistleTimes: Greek-Based Nigerian NBA star, Giannis Antetokounmpo who plays for Milwaukee Bucks basketball team in the US, has been na… 18 hours ago Whistle Times Greek-Based Nigerian NBA star, Giannis Antetokounmpo who plays for Milwaukee Bucks basketball team in the US, has b… https://t.co/NodKOdrEsq 18 hours ago Jazmin Washington RT @Bucks: “We are extremely grateful to witness Giannis earn the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award for the second consecutive season and se… 18 hours ago