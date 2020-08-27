Global  
 

Tropical Storm Beta to bring heavy rain to Texas, Louisiana early this week

Washington Post Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Storm surge flooding is already underway as Beta slowly approaches.
Flooding fears as storm heads towards Texas and Louisiana

 Tropical Storm Beta is heading towards the shores of Texas and Louisiana, causing concerns about heavy rain, flooding and storm surge across the Gulf Coast.
Belfast Telegraph

Tropical Storm Beta Meanders Toward Texas, Louisiana

 Storm casts worries about heavy rain, flooding and storm surge across the Gulf Coast
VOA News

Hurricane watches posted in Texas as Tropical Storm Beta intensifies

 Double-digit rainfall totals are likely in some areas, with tropical storm or even hurricane conditions possible near where the slow-moving storm storm...
Washington Post


