Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2020
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Tadej Pogacar became the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey in the 21st stage won by Sam Bennett on Sunday. The Team UAE Emirates rider, who will celebrate his 22nd...
