Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2020

WorldNews Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2020Tadej Pogacar became the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey in the 21st stage won by Sam Bennett on Sunday. The Team UAE Emirates rider, who will celebrate his 22nd...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Slovenian Pogacar's home village celebrates Tour victory

Slovenian Pogacar's home village celebrates Tour victory 01:31

 People in Tadej Pogacar's home village celebrate one of their own claiming the Tour de France yellow jersey.

Slovenians cheer Tadej Pogacar to Tour de France glory [Video]

Slovenians cheer Tadej Pogacar to Tour de France glory

VIDEO SHOWS: FANS, MANY OF THEM SLOVENIAN, LINING PARIS' CHAMPS ELYSEES TO WATCH TOUR DE FRANCE WINNER TADEJ POGACAR AND OTHER CYCLISTS AS THEY GO BY, SOUNDBITES FROM SLOVENIAN AND FRENCH FANS

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:44Published

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar secures title as Sam Bennett wins in Paris

 Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar confirms his victory as the second youngest Tour de France champion in history after Sam Bennett wins the final sprint in Paris.
BBC News

Tour de France 2020: Pogacar set for victory on final stage into Paris – live!

 Live updates as Tadej Pogacar closes in on glory in Paris Roglic and Pogacar an odd couple on Slovenia’s charge to glory Get in touch! Email Simon or tweet him..
WorldNews
Slovenian Tadej Pogačar set to win Tour de France at just 21 [Video]

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar set to win Tour de France at just 21

In one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the race's history, Tadej Pogačar edged out the favourite, fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:10Published

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar stuns compatriot Primoz Roglic to lead Tour de France

 (CNN)Tadej Pogacar is poised to become the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after upsetting his compatriot and hot favorite Primoz Roglic in the..
WorldNews

Tadej Pogacar wins COVID-defying Tour de France

 In a stunning performance for the ages, Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar won cycling's showpiece race Sunday on the eve of his 22nd birthday.
CTV News Also reported by •News24BBC NewsNew Zealand HeraldThe AgeNYTimes.comWorldNewsCBC.caESPN

News24.com | Roglic retains Tour de France lead, Kwiatkowski takes stage 18

 Primoz Roglic retained his lead on compatriot Tadej Pogacar atop the Tour de France standings after stage 18 as British outfit Ineos claimed a one-two finish on...
News24 Also reported by •WorldNews

BBC News Also reported by •WorldNews

