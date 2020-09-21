Bitcoin and Monero’s XMR – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 21st, 2020 Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Bitcoin rallied by 5.84% in the week ending 20th September. Following on from a 0.54% gain from the week prior, Bitcoin ended the week at $10,934.5. It was a particularly bullish start to the week. Bitcoin rallied from a Monday intraweek low $10,259.0 to a Saturday intraweek high $11,185.0. Steering clear of the first major support level at $9,935, Bitcoin broke through the first major resistance level at $10,675 and the second major resistance level at $11,019. It was a bearish end to the week, however. Bitcoin fell back through the second major resistance level to wrap up the week at sub-$11,000 levels. 4 days in the green that included a 3.47% gain on Monday... Bitcoin Bitcoin rallied by 5.84% in the week ending 20th September. Following on from a 0.54% gain from the week prior, Bitcoin ended the week at $10,934.5. It was a particularly bullish start to the week. Bitcoin rallied from a Monday intraweek low $10,259.0 to a Saturday intraweek high $11,185.0. Steering clear of the first major support level at $9,935, Bitcoin broke through the first major resistance level at $10,675 and the second major resistance level at $11,019. It was a bearish end to the week, however. Bitcoin fell back through the second major resistance level to wrap up the week at sub-$11,000 levels. 4 days in the green that included a 3.47% gain on Monday... 👓 View full article

