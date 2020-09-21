Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bitcoin and Monero’s XMR – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 21st, 2020

WorldNews Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Bitcoin and Monero’s XMR – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 21st, 2020Bitcoin Bitcoin rallied by 5.84% in the week ending 20th September. Following on from a 0.54% gain from the week prior, Bitcoin ended the week at $10,934.5. It was a particularly bullish start to the week. Bitcoin rallied from a Monday intraweek low $10,259.0 to a Saturday intraweek high $11,185.0. Steering clear of the first major support level at $9,935, Bitcoin broke through the first major resistance level at $10,675 and the second major resistance level at $11,019. It was a bearish end to the week, however. Bitcoin fell back through the second major resistance level to wrap up the week at sub-$11,000 levels. 4 days in the green that included a 3.47% gain on Monday...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Maryland Restaurant Week runs from September 18-27

Maryland Restaurant Week runs from September 18-27 03:00

 Maryland Restaurant Week runs from September 18-27

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency

Worth Over $1 Billion: Tokenized Bitcoins on Ethereum Approaching 100,000

 Bitcoins are being tokenized at a rapid rate for use on the Ethereum blockchain. Just ten days back, BTC supply’s on the world’s largest smart contract..
WorldNews

Bitcoin Hit $20k the Last Time This Fundamental Indicator Flashed; It’s Back

 Bitcoin’s price action has given investors mixed signals as of late, with the benchmark cryptocurrency oscillating between $10,000 and $11,000. The resistance..
WorldNews

This Pivotal Level Could Trigger an Ethereum Correction Under $300

 Analysts are fearful that Ethereum could drop under $300 despite strength in Bitcoin and legacy markets. Related Reading: This European Crypto Exchange Was Just..
WorldNews
Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam [Video]

Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam

The incursion appears to be centred around a cryptocurrency scam. The tweets, which were fake, offered to send people $2,000 for every $1,000 they sent to a bitcoin address.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:03Published

Monero (cryptocurrency) A privacy-focused cryptocurrency

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zany Zombie: Fails of the Week (September 2020) | FailArmy [Video]

Zany Zombie: Fails of the Week (September 2020) | FailArmy

It's time for the Fails of the Week! This week we have a very scary zombie puppet, a Zoom meeting gone wrong, and more!

Credit: FailArmy     Duration: 06:04Published
'Seva Saptah', sapling plantation: BJP's plans to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday [Video]

'Seva Saptah', sapling plantation: BJP's plans to mark PM Modi's 70th birthday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extensive plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday. The BJP has started a week-long cleanliness and plantation drive across nation. BJP..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:29Published
Woman creates simple, 18-week plan to systematically ghost her crush [Video]

Woman creates simple, 18-week plan to systematically ghost her crush

TikTok user homemadecrybaby, whose name is Chloé, shared a video of her friend smiling as she got a guy's Snapchat message and her elaborate, 18-week plan to ghost him.The friend, whose name..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Bitcoin and Monero’s XMR – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 21st, 2020

Bitcoin and Monero’s XMR – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 21st, 2020 Bitcoin Bitcoin rallied by 5.84% in the week ending 20th September. Following on from a 0.54% gain from the week prior, Bitcoin ended the week at $10,934.5. It...
WorldNews

Rugby: New Zealand Rugby confirm contingency plans for second Bledisloe test, if Auckland remain at level 1

Rugby: New Zealand Rugby confirm contingency plans for second Bledisloe test, if Auckland remain at level 1 New Zealand Rugby has plans in place should the second Bledisloe Cup test set for Eden Park be implicated by national alert level settings.The All Blacks first...
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Aucklanders react to moving to alert level 2 proper

Covid 19 coronavirus: Aucklanders react to moving to alert level 2 proper By RNZ Today's decision on alert levels has made Aucklanders happy and some are looking forward to rules being relaxed even further.It's three weeks since...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this