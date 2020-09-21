Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cam Newton defends Patriots' call on final play in loss to Seahawks

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Though Cam Newton came up 1 yard short of leading the Patriots to a comeback win over the Seahawks, the QB supported his team's decision.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Cam Newton After Loss: 'This Is A Disgusting Taste In My Mouth'

Cam Newton After Loss: 'This Is A Disgusting Taste In My Mouth' 00:56

 Cam Newton liked some of what the Patriots did on Sunday night, but he nevertheless hated the feeling of losing.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cam Newton Cam Newton American football quarterback

Seahawks stuff Cam Newton on final play to end Patriots' last-minute comeback bid

 The Seahawks built a lead behind Russell Wilson's heroics, but Seattle needed a last-second stop to secure a win over the Patriots.
USATODAY.com

Cam Newton Says Dolphins Players Tried to Snatch His Chain, 'It Was Disrespect'

 THE DISRESPECT IS REAL!! Cam Newton says Miami Dolphins players tried to snatch the chain off his neck after his Patriots won on Sunday ... and it's all on..
TMZ.com

Cam Newton: Dolphins players tried to grab my chain after Patriots' win

 Cam Newton said Dolphins players were trying to grab his chain after the Patriots' season-opening win against Miami on Sunday.
USATODAY.com

Cam Newton powers new-look Patriots to first post-Tom Brady win over Dolphins

 Cam Newton tallied 15 carries for 75 rushing yards as the quarterback made his Patriots debut with a win over the Dolphins.
USATODAY.com

New England Patriots New England Patriots National Football League franchise in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Patriots RB James White's father killed in car accident

 Tyrone White, a captain of the Miami-Dade Police Department and father of Patriots RB James White, died Sunday in a car accident.
USATODAY.com

Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks National Football League franchise in Seattle, Washington


Quarterback Quarterback Position in gridiron football


Related videos from verified sources

Clay Travis: As good as Cam Newton is, I'm taking Russel Wilson & the Seahawks in Week 2 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis: As good as Cam Newton is, I'm taking Russel Wilson & the Seahawks in Week 2 | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis believes the Seattle Seahawks will be prepared for a New England Patriots offense led by Cam Newton. Hear him explain to Cousin Sal and Todd Fuhrman why he's picking Russell Wilson and the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:56Published
Cam Newton Ready For First Road Trip With Patriots [Video]

Cam Newton Ready For First Road Trip With Patriots

The QB is excited to hit the road with his new team, and discussed the safety precautions the team has taken for when they travel to Seattle.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:16Published
Clay Travis: This is Russell Wilson's game, Seahawks will defeat Pats in Week 2 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis: This is Russell Wilson's game, Seahawks will defeat Pats in Week 2 | FOX BET LIVE

The New England Patriots will face off with the Seattle Seahawks for Week 2 of the NFL season, and although Cam Newton was impressive in his debut game, Clay Travis thinks Russell Wilson will lead the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Seahawks stuff Cam Newton on final play to end Patriots' last-minute comeback bid

 The Seahawks built a lead behind Russell Wilson's heroics, but Seattle needed a last-second stop to secure a win over the Patriots.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Pro Football Talk

'Just devastating': Patriots voice support for James White after RB's father is killed in car accident

 Patriots RB James White was inactive for Sunday's game after his father was killed in a car accident, but he remained on his teammates' minds.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •cbs4.comESPN

Opinion: Seahawks' overconfidence nearly cost them big win vs. Patriots

 The Seahawks triumphed against the Patriots thanks to a dramatic goal-line stand, but Pete Carroll's gamble nearly cost his team a win.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this