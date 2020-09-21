Cam Newton defends Patriots' call on final play in loss to Seahawks

The Seahawks built a lead behind Russell Wilson's heroics, but Seattle needed a last-second stop to secure a win over the Patriots.

THE DISRESPECT IS REAL!! Cam Newton says Miami Dolphins players tried to snatch the chain off his neck after his Patriots won on Sunday ... and it's all on..

Cam Newton said Dolphins players were trying to grab his chain after the Patriots' season-opening win against Miami on Sunday.

Cam Newton tallied 15 carries for 75 rushing yards as the quarterback made his Patriots debut with a win over the Dolphins.

Clay Travis: As good as Cam Newton is, I'm taking Russel Wilson & the Seahawks in Week 2 | FOX BET LIVE



Clay Travis believes the Seattle Seahawks will be prepared for a New England Patriots offense led by Cam Newton. Hear him explain to Cousin Sal and Todd Fuhrman why he's picking Russell Wilson and the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:56 Published 3 days ago

Cam Newton Ready For First Road Trip With Patriots



The QB is excited to hit the road with his new team, and discussed the safety precautions the team has taken for when they travel to Seattle. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:16 Published 5 days ago