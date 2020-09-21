|
Cam Newton defends Patriots' call on final play in loss to Seahawks
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Though Cam Newton came up 1 yard short of leading the Patriots to a comeback win over the Seahawks, the QB supported his team's decision.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cam Newton American football quarterback
Seahawks stuff Cam Newton on final play to end Patriots' last-minute comeback bidThe Seahawks built a lead behind Russell Wilson's heroics, but Seattle needed a last-second stop to secure a win over the Patriots.
USATODAY.com
Cam Newton Says Dolphins Players Tried to Snatch His Chain, 'It Was Disrespect'THE DISRESPECT IS REAL!! Cam Newton says Miami Dolphins players tried to snatch the chain off his neck after his Patriots won on Sunday ... and it's all on..
TMZ.com
Cam Newton: Dolphins players tried to grab my chain after Patriots' winCam Newton said Dolphins players were trying to grab his chain after the Patriots' season-opening win against Miami on Sunday.
USATODAY.com
Cam Newton powers new-look Patriots to first post-Tom Brady win over DolphinsCam Newton tallied 15 carries for 75 rushing yards as the quarterback made his Patriots debut with a win over the Dolphins.
USATODAY.com
New England Patriots National Football League franchise in Foxborough, Massachusetts
Patriots RB James White's father killed in car accidentTyrone White, a captain of the Miami-Dade Police Department and father of Patriots RB James White, died Sunday in a car accident.
USATODAY.com
Seattle Seahawks National Football League franchise in Seattle, Washington
Quarterback Position in gridiron football
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this