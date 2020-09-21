|
NYPD officer charged with spying for China
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Baimadajie Angwang reported on activities of Chinese citizens in New York, according to court documents.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New York City Police Department Municipal police force in the United States
NYPD officer accused of spying for Chinese governmentAn NYPD officer faces a variety of charges for allegedly acting as an agent of the Chinese government. Prosecutors say Baimadajie Angwang was in regular contact..
CBS News
NYPD officer accused of acting as agent of Chinese governmentAccording to prosecutors, Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was reporting on the activity of Tibetan immigrants in New York City.
CBS News
HCSO deputy reflects on working at Ground Zero on 9/11, as an NYPD officer
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:46Published
New York City Largest city in the United States
UN faces 'crisis of confidence', must make reforms based on 'today's realities': PM ModiIn an under-4 minute video message, India`s Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed United Nations the mirror and urged it to take a long, hard look at its "crisis..
DNA
Bad Bunny energizes New York with surprise mobile concertBad Bunny found a way to perform safely during the pandemic: keep it moving. The Puerto Rican superstar shut down New York streets with a live-streamed mobile..
USATODAY.com
NYC's Pre-K goes back to class, while rest waitToday was supposed to be a victory for the New York City. School children were supposed to go back to school day, but it ended up being back to school, but not..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this