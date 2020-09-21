Global  
 

NYPD officer charged with spying for China

BBC News Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Baimadajie Angwang reported on activities of Chinese citizens in New York, according to court documents.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: NYPD Officer Accused Of Spying For China

NYPD Officer Accused Of Spying For China 01:44

 According to prosecutors, Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was in regular contact with a member of the Chinese consulate, who authorities allege was his “handler.” CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

NYPD officer accused of spying for Chinese government

 An NYPD officer faces a variety of charges for allegedly acting as an agent of the Chinese government. Prosecutors say Baimadajie Angwang was in regular contact..
NYPD officer accused of acting as agent of Chinese government

 According to prosecutors, Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was reporting on the activity of Tibetan immigrants in New York City.
