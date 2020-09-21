Helena Bonham Carter and Millie Bobby Brown on Enola Holmes

Emmy nominated stars Helena Bonham Carter, Anthony Anderson and Laura Dern discuss their outfits for the big night. (Sept. 18)

The Hollywood Reporter's Full, Uncensored Drama Actresses Roundtable With Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter, Rose Byrne, Ja Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter, Rose Byrne, Janelle Monáe, Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya joined The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their respected TV drama series.

Helena Bonham Carter brings virtual Edinburgh International Book Festival to life The Crown stars Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies have reunited to makea socially distanced film to be shown at this year's virtual EdinburghInternational Book Festival. They are joined by Hamilton star Jamael Westmanfor a film to accompany Allie Esiri's new poetry anthology, A Poem For EveryAutumn Day.

Millie Bobby Brown reportedly splits from rugby player beau after 10 months together Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly split from her rugby player boyfriend Joseph Robinson after 10 months together.

Millie Bobby Brown mourns dog Dolly in heartbreaking post Millie Bobby Brown is mourning the de*th of her "truly special" dog Dolly.

Millie Bobby Brown On First Starring Role In 'Enola Holmes'



After breaking out in "Stranger Things", Millie Bobby Brown finally nabbed her first leading role in "Enola Holmes", where she plays Sherlock Holmes' younger sister. The actress reflects on her new.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:14 Published 4 days ago

Enola Holmes movie



Enola Holmes movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: When Enola Holmes -- Sherlock's teen sister -- discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:43 Published on August 26, 2020