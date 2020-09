You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rajya Sabha: 8 MPs suspended over unruly behaviour during passage of farm bills, refuse to leave



Eight opposition members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha over the Ruckus that unfolded in the Rajya Sabha yesterday during the passing of controversial farm bills, but they refused to leave. The.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:27 Published 13 hours ago Watch: Suspended MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament



After being suspended from the Rajya Sabha for two weeks, the MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. The MPs were suspended for unruly behavior in the house on Sunday ahead of the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published 14 hours ago Parliament chaos: Govt slams 'shameful' act; Congress claims bias, 'bulldozing'



Opposition MPs stormed the well of upper house and staged protest on September 20. TMC MP Derek O'brien approached the Dy chairman and brandished the rulebook. A scuffle also broke out between.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:28 Published 17 hours ago

Tweets about this