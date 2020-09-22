Global  
 

NFL face masks: Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden could face fines after removing mask

BBC News Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says he "just wanted to communicate" when he removed his face mask in the side's win against New Orleans Saints.
