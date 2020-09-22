Global  
 

Philippine president to make UN General Assembly debut

WorldNews Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Philippine president to make UN General Assembly debutMANILA: For the first time since he became president four years ago, the Philippines’ tough-talking leader Rodrigo Duterte will take part in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday. The meeting will be virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions. “This will be the president’s first time to address the UN General Assembly,” Robert Borje, chief of presidential protocol, told a press briefing on Monday, saying that this year’s meeting was of...
 India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti spoke on the upcoming General Assembly session. Tirumurti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will be the highlight of India's participation. PM Modi will participate in two debates in the high-level segments beginning from...

Rodrigo Duterte Rodrigo Duterte Filipino politician and the 16th President of the Philippines

He Killed a Transgender Woman in the Philippines. Why Was He Freed?

 The pardon of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton by President Rodrigo Duterte is the final chapter in a case that reignited debate over old defense..
NYTimes.com

Philippines deports US soldier convicted of killing a woman

 The Philippines has deported a US soldier convicted of killing a woman in the country six years ago, days after President Rodrigo Duterte granted him an absolute..
WorldNews
Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem [Video]

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem

Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte that the US had positioned submarines near North Korea. That information had previously been so closely held that even some inside the White House were caught by surprise.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published
Small businesses are 'barely surviving': Duterte [Video]

Small businesses are 'barely surviving': Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lifted the strict coronavirus lockdown in and around the capital Manila as his government promised a "refreshed" approach to fighting COVID-19 that includes intensified testing.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

United Nations General Assembly United Nations General Assembly Principal organ of the United Nations

Neighbourhood in focus: PM to hold e-summit with Rajapaksa

 India’s immediate neighbourhood is coming into focus again with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to have his first virtual summit with Sri Lankan PM..
IndiaTimes
Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly [Video]

Trump administration declares sanctions on Iran 'restored' ahead of UN General Assembly

Mike Pompeo has said that UN sanctions on Iran are restored in a move that most other countries consider illegal.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:20Published

Virtual edition of UN General Assembly to see record participation of world leaders: Antonio Guterres

 The virtual edition of the United Nations General Assembly will see a record number of Heads of State and Government address the high-level week through..
WorldNews

Malala says 20 million more girls may not return to schools even after Covid-19

 ISLAMABAD: Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, has said that as many as 20 million more girls may not return to schools even after the..
WorldNews

Manila Manila Capital and chief port of the Philippines

Suspected terror group gunmen kidnap businessman in southern Philippines

 MANILA: Security forces have launched a hunt for suspected Abu Sayyaf terror group gunmen who on Wednesday kidnapped a Filipino American businessman in front of..
WorldNews
Duterte reimposes coronavirus lockdown as he criticises doctors [Video]

Duterte reimposes coronavirus lockdown as he criticises doctors

Philippine president orders restrictions in Manila, neighbouring provinces affecting as many as 25 million people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published

Philippines Philippines Country in Southeast Asia

EU leaders call on Philippines to drop charges against Maria Ressa

 Resolution passed by the European Parliament calls out the extrajudicial killings of thousands of Filipinos and retaliation against journalists.
CBS News

At Least 4 People Killed in Helicopter Crash in Philippines' Southern Province, Reports Say

 MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least four people were killed as a helicopter crashed in the town of Lantawan in the Philippines' southern province of Basilan, the Rappler..
WorldNews

In Search Of An Independent China Policy In Post-Duterte Philippines – Analysis

In Search Of An Independent China Policy In Post-Duterte Philippines – Analysis By Joshua Bernard B. Espeña* “The enemy, too has a vote!” said the late strategist Colin Gray. Yet the current independent foreign policy of...
Eurasia Review

