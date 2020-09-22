Voter Registration Day, Trump's UN address, Tropical Storm Beta: 5 things to know Tuesday

Flypast marks 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain



Westminster Abbey has held a memorial service marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain, in the venue's first major event since lockdown. A flypast took place after the service, with a Hurricane and three Spitfires flying over central London. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:48 Published now