Denver Nuggets hang on for Game 3 win to cut LA Lakers' lead in West finals

WorldNews Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Denver Nuggets hang on for Game 3 win to cut LA Lakers' lead in West finalsMurray’s 28 pace Nuggets in 114-106 victory over Lakers Denver trail 2-1 in best-of-seven Western Conference finals Jamal Murray had 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds and made two late three-pointers to halt a Lakers charge, helping the Denver Nuggets to a 114-106 victory Tuesday night that...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James: 'Not one time have I said let's act violent toward cops'

 LeBron James defended his critiques of law enforcement officers after the LA Lakers' Game 3 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
USATODAY.com

Nuggets show resolve again, top Lakers in Game 3 to cut Western Conference finals deficit to 2-1

 The never-quit Nuggets climbed back into the Western Conference finals with a 114-104 win over the Lakers in Game 3 to cut the series deficit to 2-1.
USATODAY.com

Davis' buzzer-beating three-pointer extends Lakers' lead

 Anthony Davis' buzzer-beating three-pointer sees the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 105-103 to go 2-0 up in the Western Conference finals.
BBC News

Anthony Davis hits game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Lakers 2-0 lead on Nuggets

 Anthony Davis knocked down the game-winning 3 as time expired to give the Lakers a 105-103 win over the Nuggets and a 2-0 lead in the West finals.
USATODAY.com

Lakers beat Nuggets in Western Conference final opener

 The Los Angeles Lakers comfortably beat the Denver Nuggets 126-114 to go 1-0 up in the NBA Western Conference final in Florida.
BBC News

Los Angeles Lakers run away from Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of Western Conference finals

 Anthony Davis led the way as the Los Angeles Lakers handled the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
USATODAY.com

NBA Western Conference finals: Los Angeles Lakers double series lead over Denver Nuggets

 Anthony Davis' buzzer-beating three-pointer sees the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 105-103 to go 2-0 up in the Western Conference finals.
Davis' buzzer-beating three-pointer extends Lakers' lead

 Anthony Davis' buzzer-beating three-pointer sees the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 105-103 to go 2-0 up in the Western Conference finals.
Shannon Sharpe: LeBron & Lakers know the Nuggets aren’t a free pass to the Finals | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron & Lakers know the Nuggets aren’t a free pass to the Finals | UNDISPUTED The Western Conference Finals will be a match up between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets. Many are considering this to be an easy win for LeBron...
