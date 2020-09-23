|
Denver Nuggets hang on for Game 3 win to cut LA Lakers' lead in West finals
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Murray’s 28 pace Nuggets in 114-106 victory over Lakers Denver trail 2-1 in best-of-seven Western Conference finals Jamal Murray had 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds and made two late three-pointers to halt a Lakers charge, helping the Denver Nuggets to a 114-106 victory Tuesday night that...
