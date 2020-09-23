|
Air Force Two with Mike Pence on Board Forced to Land Minutes After Take Off After Possible Bird Strike
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Mike Pence and Air Force Two Air Force Two was forced to land after taking off Tuesday evening after the aircraft hit what is believed to be a bird. As Air Force Two was taking off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire, it hit a bird, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. The pilot reportedly turned the plane around out of...
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Air Force Two Air traffic control call sign of any US Air Force aircraft carrying the vice president of the US
New Hampshire State in the northeastern United States
Manchester–Boston Regional Airport Public airport in Manchester and Londonderry, New Hampshire, United States
