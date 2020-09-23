Global  
 

Air Force Two with Mike Pence on Board Forced to Land Minutes After Take Off After Possible Bird Strike

WorldNews Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Air Force Two with Mike Pence on Board Forced to Land Minutes After Take Off After Possible Bird StrikeMike Pence and Air Force Two Air Force Two was forced to land after taking off Tuesday evening after the aircraft hit what is believed to be a bird. As Air Force Two was taking off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire, it hit a bird, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. The pilot reportedly turned the plane around out of...
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Air Force Two Hits Bird After Taking Off From Manchester, NH Airport

Air Force Two Hits Bird After Taking Off From Manchester, NH Airport 02:07

 WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Pence plane hits bird, returns to New Hampshire airport

 He was at start of flight home from campaign event. Plane returned to airport and he flew home on cargo aircraft Secret Service uses.
CBS News

AP Top Stories September 23 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday September 23rd: Public viewing at Supreme Court of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket; Ricin suspect accused of threatening President..
USATODAY.com

Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, returns to airport after hitting bird on takeoff

 The bird hit one of the engines of the aircraft, which was carrying the vice president. It then returned safely to Manchester Airport.
USATODAY.com

VP Pence's plane makes emergency landing in NH

 Vice President Mike Pence's airplane struck a bird upon take-off from a New Hampshire airport, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, The..
USATODAY.com

102-year-old New Hampshire woman survives both COVID-19 and the 1918 Spanish flu

 The 102-year-old was infected with the Spanish flu in 1918 in Worcester and she tested positive last May for COVID-19 but overcame both illnesses.
 
USATODAY.com

