Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Times Square Going Virtual This Year

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
New Year's Eve Ball Drop in Times Square Going Virtual This YearIt seems 2020 will alter one final...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Times Square New Years Eve To Go Virtual

Times Square New Years Eve To Go Virtual 00:54

 The coronavirus pandemic is altering another iconic New York tradition.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Times Square Times Square Neighborhood in Manhattan in New York City

Video shows car driving into BLM protesters in NYC [Video]

Video shows car driving into BLM protesters in NYC

A car drove aggressively through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square in New York City on Thursday night (September 4).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:37Published
David Blaine floats above Arizona desert from balloons [Video]

David Blaine floats above Arizona desert from balloons

Daredevil David Blaine performed his latest stunt on Wednesday (September 2), ascending nearly 30,000 feet into the Arizona sky while hanging from a cluster of jumbo-sized balloons before parachuting safely back to earth. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:38Published
Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes [Video]

Watch: Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day, Joe Biden extends wishes

As India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Embassy in the United States also joined the celebrations on the occasion. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the Indian national flag at India House in Washington. US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wished the NRIs on the occasion. India's 74th Independence Day celebrations echoed worldwide on August 15 and Times Square in New York City was no exception. The tricolour was unfurled with alongside the US flag at Times Square. More than 200 Indian Americans participated in the event and witnessed the tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York. Indian Americans also chanted patriotic slogans to mark the special day. Flag was hoisted by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal. Jaiswal was the Guest of Honour at the event organised by Federation of Indian Association. The event was organised keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind. All necessary precautions were taken during the celebration.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:29Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Organizers Planning Virtual Times Square New Year Celebration [Video]

Organizers Planning Virtual Times Square New Year Celebration

Every year, people from across the globe celebrate New Year's Eve with New Yorkers in Times Square. This year, it will be done virtually; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:40Published
Times Square New Year Celeration To Be 'Virtually Enhanced' [Video]

Times Square New Year Celeration To Be 'Virtually Enhanced'

Even with the restrictions of 2020, the party to ring in 2021 is still on.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published
Parents are using the school year to encourage their kids to eat healthier [Video]

Parents are using the school year to encourage their kids to eat healthier

Seven in 10 American parents say they are radically changing their approach to kid's lunches and snacks this school year, according to new research.It's a year for change and the start to this school..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Will Be Virtual

 The coronavirus pandemic is altering another iconic New York tradition. 
CBS 2

New Year's Eve In Times Square Will Be A Virtual, Diaper-Free Celebration This Year

New Year's Eve In Times Square Will Be A Virtual, Diaper-Free Celebration This Year Confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, in New York You can always choose to wear an adult diaper at home to recreate that...
Gothamist

New York's Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration to Go Virtual

 New York's Times Square will bid farewell to 2020 without the usual huddled masses jamming the streets on New Year's Eve, as celebration organizers on Wednesday...
Newsmax


Tweets about this