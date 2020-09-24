|
|
|
Sherlyn Chopra: Deepika Padukone should change her slogan to 'Repeat after me, I will not engage in drug abuse'
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Earlier Sherlyn Chopra was also quoted saying that in Bollywood film parties, drugs are served on a tray.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|
Sherlyn: Deepika must change depression slogan
“Repeat after me: Drug abuse leads to depression,” said actress Sherlyn Chopra as she took to her social media handle to take a jibe at Deepika Padukone, who...
IndiaTimes
Tweets about this
|