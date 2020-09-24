Sherlyn Chopra: Deepika Padukone should change her slogan to 'Repeat after me, I will not engage in drug abuse' Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Earlier Sherlyn Chopra was also quoted saying that in Bollywood film parties, drugs are served on a tray. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Sherlyn: Deepika must change depression slogan “Repeat after me: Drug abuse leads to depression,” said actress Sherlyn Chopra as she took to her social media handle to take a jibe at Deepika Padukone, who...

IndiaTimes 22 hours ago





Tweets about this

