Harold Evans, Crusading Newspaperman With a Second Act, Dies at 92 Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

In Britain, he helped redefine high-quality newspapers and challenged legal restrictions on the press. In America, he brought new scope and glitz to book publishing as the head of Random House. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this