Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 illegal assembly

WorldNews Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 illegal assemblyHONG KONG: Hong Kong police arrested prominent democracy activist Joshua Wong on Thursday for participating in an unauthorised assembly in October 2019 and violating the city's anti-mask law, according to a post on his official Twitter account. Wong's latest arrest adds to several unlawful assembly charges or suspected offences he and other activists are facing related to last year's pro-democracy protests, which prompted...
