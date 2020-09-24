|
Jeff Daniels' performance in 'Comey Rule' made James Comey feel 'nauseous,' and Daniels is OK with that
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Jeff Daniels, who plays James Comey in 'The Comey Rule,' hopes the Showtime miniseries informs viewers in advance of the upcoming election.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jeff Daniels American actor
Jeff Daniels on new series "The Comey Rule" and playing former FBI directorJeff Daniels joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his role as former FBI Director James Comey. The Showtime two-part series "The Comey Rule" first follows the..
CBS News
James Comey Former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
Andrew McCabe: The full "60 Minutes" interviewFormer acting FBI director Andrew McCabe tells "60 Minutes" about taking over for James Comey, starting investigations of President Trump, interactions with the..
CBS News
Showtime (TV network) American premium cable TV channel
Late-night talk show duo Desus & MeroComedians and podcasters Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are changing the way late-night talk shows look and sound on their own Showtime program, "Desus & Mero."..
CBS News
Desus Nice & The Kid Mero: Remaking late-night TVThe comedians and podcasters from the Bronx are changing the way late-night talk shows look and sound on their own Showtime program, "Desus & Mero"
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this