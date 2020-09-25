Kodak Black Wants Donald Trump To Get Him Out Of Prison Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

September 24, 2020 - 9:31 pm by The "ZeZe" rapper's lawyers filed a petition to commute his nearly four-year prison sentence. September 24, 2020 - 9:31 pm by The "ZeZe" rapper's lawyers filed a petition to commute his nearly four-year prison sentence. Kodak Black is asking Donald Trump to help him get out of prison. Lawyers for the Florida rapper sent a petition to Trump this week, in hopes of getting his sentence commuted. The 23-year-old recording artists took a plea deal and was sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapons possession charges last year. He was originally locked up in Miami but was “erroneously” transferred to Kentucky ’s Big Sandy maximum-security federal prison. Kodak ’s lawyers argue that he deserves to be housed in lower security facility,... 👓 View full article

