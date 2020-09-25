Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kodak Black Wants Donald Trump To Get Him Out Of Prison

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Kodak Black Wants Donald Trump To Get Him Out Of PrisonSeptember 24, 2020 - 9:31 pm by The "ZeZe" rapper's lawyers filed a petition to commute his nearly four-year prison sentence. Kodak Black is asking Donald Trump to help him get out of prison. Lawyers for the Florida rapper sent a petition to Trump this week, in hopes of getting his sentence commuted. The 23-year-old recording artists took a plea deal and was sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapons possession charges last year. He was originally locked up in Miami but was “erroneously” transferred to Kentucky’s Big Sandy maximum-security federal prison. Kodak’s lawyers argue that he deserves to be housed in lower security facility,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Makes Breonna Taylor Case About Himself

Trump Makes Breonna Taylor Case About Himself 01:15

 “I've done more for the Black community than any other president.” President Donald Trump went on a rant of self-praise when asked about a grand jury’s decision not to charge the police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power

 With 40 days to go until polls close, President Trump is refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the upcoming election. CBSN political..
CBS News

CBS Evening News, September 24, 2020

 Trump refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power; School buses provide students with wifi during pandemic
CBS News

Trump campaigns in Jacksonville, calls for Biden to release list of Supreme Court choices

 Trump did not drop any hints about who he will announce as his Supreme Court nominee on Saturday beyond saying the selection will be a woman.
USATODAY.com

Kodak Black Kodak Black American rapper from Florida

Kodak Black Asks President Trump For Commutation Of Sentence

 Kodak Black is turning to Donald Trump for help ... he's begging the President to commute his prison sentence. The rapper's attorneys, Bradford Cohen and..
TMZ.com

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Michael Bloomberg's Fundraising For Florida Ex-Convicts Draws Scrutiny

 Florida's attorney general is calling for a probe into billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's fundraising of nearly $20 million to help convicted..
WorldNews
Some Florida districts are not reporting all COVID-19 cases [Video]

Some Florida districts are not reporting all COVID-19 cases

Some Florida districts are not reporting all COVID-19 cases

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:54Published

Watch live: Trump holds rally in Jacksonville, Florida

 President Trump is hoping to keep the Sunshine State away from Joe Biden.
CBS News

How the coronavirus pandemic has impacted breast cancer

 As the world continues to deal with the coronavirus crisis, other important health issues haven't gone away. October is breast cancer awareness month, and Nancy..
CBS News

Big Sandy Superstore Big Sandy Superstore furniture store chain


Kentucky Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

Protests erupt nationwide over Breonna Taylor case

 Protests erupted nationwide Wednesday after no officers were directly charged in the death of Breanna Taylor. Jericka Duncan is in Louisville, Kentucky, where..
CBS News
Dozens gather in Sarasota to peacefully protest Breonna Taylor's death in Kentucky [Video]

Dozens gather in Sarasota to peacefully protest Breonna Taylor's death in Kentucky

Dozens gather in Sarasota to peacefully protest Breonna Taylor's death in Kentucky

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:52Published

Black Lives Matter: Many ask what next in Breonna Taylor case

 In the wake of the decision not to prosecute Kentucky police officers for killing Breonna Taylor, authorities and activists alike wrestled Thursday with the..
New Zealand Herald

Breonna Taylor Case Is Formidable Test for an Ascendant Attorney General

 Daniel Cameron, a rising G.O.P. star in Kentucky, is seen as a possible successor to Senator Mitch McConnell. But first, he has to navigate a case roiling the..
NYTimes.com

Miami Miami City in Florida, United States

Five questions that need answering ahead of Week 4 in college football

 The SEC is starting, Miami is looking to build on its momentum and Oklahoma faces a test. What to expect ahead of Week 4 in college football.
USATODAY.com

'Discouraging', 'Devastating': American athletes decry charges in Breonna Taylor shooting

 Miami: US sports figures who have used their platforms to back the Black Lives Matter movement and call for police reform reacted with dismay to the charges..
WorldNews

Tyler Herro helps Heat to 3-1 series lead vs. Celtics in Eastern Conference finals

 Miami's Tyler Herro, a 20-year-old rookie, scored a game-high 37 points as the Heat won Game 4 of the East finals vs. the Boston Celtics.
USATODAY.com

Trump to court Latino votes in Miami as campaigns battle for Florida in final stretch

 Trump's Miami trip is part of two-day swing that will take him to Jacksonville, Charlotte and Atlanta before he names a Supreme Court nominee.
USATODAY.com

Kodak Kodak American photographic and film company

Kodak Black Sues Federal Bureau of Prisons for Alleged Torture

 Kodak Black's life has been a living hell at a federal prison in Kentucky due to beatings at the hands of guards, mental abuse and religious suppression ... so..
TMZ.com
Kodak Stock Rises 84% [Video]

Kodak Stock Rises 84%

Business Insider reports that on Wednesday Kodak stock soared. The jump comes after a special committee it hired found that it did not violate any laws related a $765 million loan from the US government. The report found that Kodak executives did not violate insider trading laws. Throughout the loan process Kodak general counsel told executives that the government loan application process was "at a highly uncertain stage.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Kodak's US loan disclosure put under zoom lens [Video]

Kodak's US loan disclosure put under zoom lens

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances around Eastman Kodak announcement of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Related videos from verified sources

'Why The He** Did I Do That?' Trump Fumes As First Step Act Fails To Move Needle With Black Voters [Video]

'Why The He** Did I Do That?' Trump Fumes As First Step Act Fails To Move Needle With Black Voters

For some time now, President Donald Trump has been trying to improve his standing among African American voters in the run-up to the general election. According to Business Insider, one such effort at..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
Trump: Police Firing Rubber Bullet At Journalist ‘A Beautiful Thing’ [Video]

Trump: Police Firing Rubber Bullet At Journalist ‘A Beautiful Thing’

President Donald Trump mocked MSNBC journalist Ali Velshi, whom police shot in the kneecap with a rubber bullet while he was covering peaceful protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published
Prisoner casually walks out of jail while disguised with warden's uniform and face mask [Video]

Prisoner casually walks out of jail while disguised with warden's uniform and face mask

This is the astonishing moment a prisoner casually walked to freedom after disguising himself in a prison warden's uniform and face mask. Wutthichai Dechasitthanwat, 35, had been remanded in custody..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Kodak Black’s Getting Tortured + Forced To Urinate On Himself In Prison

 Florida rapper Kodak Black is having the worst experience ever behind bars. New reports claim the hip-hop star has pointed the finger at a federal prison in...
SOHH


Tweets about this

shaqpeaz

Shaquille de Peazer RT @hypebeastmusic: Days after Kodak sued the Federal Bureau of Prisons for alleged torture and religious suppression. https://t.co/MDaYkQs… 16 minutes ago

hypebeastmusic

HYPEBEAST Music Days after Kodak sued the Federal Bureau of Prisons for alleged torture and religious suppression. https://t.co/MDaYkQsOan 23 minutes ago

Woldcnews

Woldcnews.com Kodak Black Sues The Federal Bureau of Prisons https://t.co/K5uDq0uICa 5 hours ago

92QJamsBmore

92Q Jams Kodak Black Sues The Federal Bureau of Prisons https://t.co/yqXImbRyGF 6 hours ago

palmersacdcbag

Anthony Michael Could be a good move for Ole potus 😂😂😂 Kodak Black's Legal Team Reportedly Petitioned Donald Trump to Commute Pris… https://t.co/2zHVCSBWLz 7 hours ago

Taqzoh

🇵🇹 RT @TMZ: Kodak Black Sues Federal Bureau of Prisons for Alleged Torture https://t.co/dXXxmOPMaU 8 hours ago

Hot1041stl

#STLisHot 104.1 Kodak Black Sues The Federal Bureau of Prisons https://t.co/aYoNzSdMaD 12 hours ago

979thebeat

97.9 The Beat DFW Kodak Black Sues The Federal Bureau of Prisons https://t.co/HipJZ9TuFd https://t.co/Y2kqLJ46yI 12 hours ago