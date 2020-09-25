Global  
 

Federal Judge Bars Trump Administration From Ending Census Early

NYTimes.com Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
The ruling says the census, which was delayed for months because of the coronavirus, needs more time to get an accurate count.
