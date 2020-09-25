Global  
 

Madrid resists government pressure to extend soft lockdown

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020
Madrid resists government pressure to extend soft lockdown50 minutes ago MADRID — Authorities in Madrid are expanding restrictions on movement to a further eight areas of the Spanish capital, which is leading the country’s contagion curve, despite a recommendation from the national government that the partial lockdown should apply to all the city. Over 850,000 residents in 37 neighborhoods have been confined this week to their areas unless they have a reason to go elsewhere, while maximum capacity in shops and restaurants has been reduced and parks closed. Those limitations will now be expanded to 160,000...
