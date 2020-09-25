Global  
 

Sir Harold Evans: One of the greatest newspaper editors of all time

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Sir Harold Evans: One of the greatest newspaper editors of all timeSir Harold Evans, editor of The Sunday Times from 1967 to 1981, was voted the greatest newspaper editor of all time in a 2002 poll of readers of the British Journalism Review and Press Gazette – most of them journalists. While the significance of such an accolade can be debated, he was unquestionably the national newspaper editor most widely and consistently admired by his staff, his colleagues and his peers. During his tenure, The Sunday Times set a standard for serious journalism, especially investigative reporting, which other papers sought – with varying success – to emulate. With energy and passion, Evans challenged official secrecy, corporate evasion and institutional corruption, and...
News video: Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92

Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92 01:01

 Fleet Street legend Sir Harold Evans has died in New York aged 92. The formereditor of The Sunday Times and editor-at-large for the Reuters news agencydied of congestive heart failure, his wife Tina Brown said.

Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92 in New York [Video]

Sir Harold Evans dies aged 92 in New York

Sir Harold Evans, trailblazing newspaper editor, dies aged 92 from heart failure. Sir Harold exposed the plight of hundreds of British thalidomide children who had never received any compensation for their birth defects Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Legendary journalist Sir Harold Evans dies at 92

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)Sir Harold Evans, the legendary British-American newspaper editor and publisher, has died at the age of 92, his employer Reuters..
Trailblazing journalist Harold Evans dead at 92 [Video]

Trailblazing journalist Harold Evans dead at 92

Sir Harold Evans, a British-American editor whose 70-year career as a hard-driving investigative journalist, magazine founder, book publisher, and author made him one of the most influential media figures of his generation, died on Wednesday at the age of 92. Lauren Anthony reports.

Sir Harold Evans: Former Sunday Times editor dies aged 92

 The British-American journalist, publisher and author was renowned for his campaigns against injustice.
