Sir Harold Evans: One of the greatest newspaper editors of all time Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Sir Sir Harold Evans , editor of The Sunday Times from 1967 to 1981, was voted the greatest newspaper editor of all time in a 2002 poll of readers of the British Journalism Review and Press Gazette – most of them journalists. While the significance of such an accolade can be debated, he was unquestionably the national newspaper editor most widely and consistently admired by his staff, his colleagues and his peers. During his tenure, The Sunday Times set a standard for serious journalism, especially investigative reporting, which other papers sought – with varying success – to emulate. With energy and passion, Evans challenged official secrecy, corporate evasion and institutional corruption, and...


