Police officer shot dead inside south London station Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A Metropolitan Police officer died after he was shot inside a police station by a man who then turned the gun on himself. The victim died in hospital after the gunman, who was being detained, opened fire at Croydon custody centre in south London during the early hours of Friday. The 23-year-old murder suspect is in a critical condition in hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was held at the scene. Scotland Yard said no police firearms were fired during the incident at around 2.15am. Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said: "This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the...


