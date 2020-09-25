Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police officer shot dead inside south London station

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Police officer shot dead inside south London stationA Metropolitan Police officer died after he was shot inside a police station by a man who then turned the gun on himself. The victim died in hospital after the gunman, who was being detained, opened fire at Croydon custody centre in south London during the early hours of Friday. The 23-year-old murder suspect is in a critical condition in hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was held at the scene. Scotland Yard said no police firearms were fired during the incident at around 2.15am. Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Police officer shot dead at south London police station

Police officer shot dead at south London police station 01:13

 A police officer has died after being shot by a man who was being detained at Croydon Custody Centre in south London, the Metropolitan Police have said. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police Territorial police force responsible for law enforcement in Greater London

Cressida Dick: Police are mourning a great loss [Video]

Cressida Dick: Police are mourning a great loss

A Metropolitan Police officer who was shot dead at a south London custodysuite was a “long-serving sergeant”, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.The victim died in hospital after the gunman, who was being detained, openedfire at Croydon custody centre in south London during the early hours ofFriday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published
Cressida Dick: ‘We police are all mourning a great loss’ [Video]

Cressida Dick: ‘We police are all mourning a great loss’

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to an officer who was killed whilst on duty in Croydon in the early hours of Friday morning. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
Mayor of London says police officer death is ‘heartbreaking’ [Video]

Mayor of London says police officer death is ‘heartbreaking’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said it was "heartbreaking" that a Metropolitan Police officer lost his life in the city. The officer was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Julian Assange lawyer says Trump election victory will be bad for WikiLeaks founder

 A lawyer for Julian Assange said Friday that the WikiLeaks founder’s situation will be worse if President Donald Trump is re-elected in November than if..
WorldNews

Edmonton stabbings: Jason Kakaire held at secure hospital

 Jason Kakaire will be held at a secure unit after stabbing five people at random in north London.
BBC News

London to go on Covid-19 watchlist as cases rise

 Mayor Sadiq Khan says the city is at "a worrying tipping point" as cases rise across the boroughs.
BBC News

Cressida Dick Cressida Dick Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in London

Cressida Dick: The Met is not institutionally racist [Video]

Cressida Dick: The Met is not institutionally racist

Britain’s most senior police officer has denied that the Metropolitan Police is institutionally racist branding the label unhelpful. “I think it is a contested definition. I think it means all sorts of things to different people. I don’t think it’s helpful” the Metropolitan Police Commissioner tells Channel 4 News. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 09:57Published
Cressida Dick: Matter of huge regret to not bring to justice all of Stephen Lawrence's killers [Video]

Cressida Dick: Matter of huge regret to not bring to justice all of Stephen Lawrence's killers

Dame Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, says "it is amatter of huge regret" that the murderers of Stephen Lawrence have not allbeen brought to justice. Detectives have decided to shelve the case that sawStephen Lawrence murdered by racists in 1993.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Croydon Croydon Town in South London, England

Local resident describes Croydon incident as ‘scary’ [Video]

Local resident describes Croydon incident as ‘scary’

A local resident who has lived in the Croydon area for 12 years has described the fatal shooting of a police officer as "scary". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published
Home Sec 'deeply shocked’ by killing of officer in Croydon [Video]

Home Sec 'deeply shocked’ by killing of officer in Croydon

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that she is "deeply shocked and saddened” by the tragic killing of a police officer in Croydon overnight. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published

Croydon tram crash: Victims' families want apology from driver

 Seven people died and more than 50 were injured when the service left tracks in November 2016.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

'Do you even serve the community, officer?' Frustrated Seattle resident questions police in wake of clashes [Video]

'Do you even serve the community, officer?' Frustrated Seattle resident questions police in wake of clashes

An enraged Seattle resident questioned police officers in the wake of their response to clashes following the Breonna Taylor ruling. Footage from the early hours of September 25 shows somewhat..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:54Published
Police officer shot on duty at Croydon Custody Centre [Video]

Police officer shot on duty at Croydon Custody Centre

A police officer has died after being shot at a south London police station. Police say the officer was shot in the early hours of Friday morning by a man who was being detained at Croydon Custody..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published
London officer shot dead while detaining suspect at station [Video]

London officer shot dead while detaining suspect at station

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 02:03Published

Tweets about this