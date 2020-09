You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Khan on police practices after fatal shooting of officer



Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has responded to a question about police practices during a statement outside New Scotland Yard. It comes after a police officer was shot dead by a man who was being detained.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:36 Published 1 hour ago Croydon: 'Lets not speculate'



London mayor says its important we don't speculate about the killing of a police officer and allow investigations to take place. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 04:15 Published 4 hours ago Cressida Dick: Police are mourning a great loss



A Metropolitan Police officer who was shot dead at a south London custodysuite was a “long-serving sergeant”, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.The victim died in hospital after the gunman,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Tributes paid as ‘much-loved’ Met Police officer shot dead is named A Metropolitan Police officer fatally shot at a south London custody suite has been named as Matiu Ratana.

Belfast Telegraph 2 hours ago





Tweets about this