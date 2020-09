WTs SPORTS BAR Today @ClubWts 4 Premier League games LIVE @ClubWts And the Pressure is ON!! Can MANCHESTER UNITED get some poin… https://t.co/L8cr1ARrgy 1 minute ago DNA Burnley vs Southampton Premier League: Live streaming, BUR v SOU Dream11, time in IST & where to watch on TV… https://t.co/IpsXYTmKrz 6 minutes ago Cherrybank Inn ⚽️ SATURDAYS LIVE FOOTBALL ⚽️ Brighton & Hove Albion v Man Utd Premier League 12:30pm West Brom v Chelsea Premier… https://t.co/T0x8T54X8q 9 minutes ago NaijaBetInfo Four games in the Premier League today. Four away favourites - Brighton v Man Utd Man Utd 1.67 Crystal Palace v… https://t.co/nQOr8vG4Zv 12 minutes ago Mr.Engineer RT @bruno_akampa: The Premier League Is Back! • Brighton vs Man United, 2:30pm • Crystal Palace vs Everton, 5pm • West Bromwich vs Chelsea… 19 minutes ago sonia MATCHDAY #PL Burnley vs Southampton Premier League. 8:00pm, Saturday 26th September 2020. Turf Moor. #BURSOU 21 minutes ago ShotOnGoal ⚽Saturday's #PL action closes as #BurnleyFC host #Southampton ℹ️The #Clarets have had the better of the #Saints in… https://t.co/oqgS98IvD4 21 minutes ago Mutana ❁ The Premier League Is Back! • Brighton vs Man United, 2:30pm • Crystal Palace vs Everton, 5pm • West Bromwich vs C… https://t.co/WmgFESEtDj 25 minutes ago