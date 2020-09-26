|
Mick Schumacher extends F2 points lead with commanding Sochi win
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Mick Schumacher passed early leader Yuki Tsunoda to claim his second Formula 2 feature race victory of the 2020 season at Sochi and extend his lead in the drivers' standings ......
