Mick Schumacher extends F2 points lead with commanding Sochi win

WorldNews Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Mick Schumacher extends F2 points lead with commanding Sochi winMick Schumacher passed early leader Yuki Tsunoda to claim his second Formula 2 feature race victory of the 2020 season at Sochi and extend his lead in the drivers' standings ......
