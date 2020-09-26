Mick Schumacher extends F2 points lead with commanding Sochi win Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Mick Schumacher passed early leader Yuki Tsunoda to claim his second Formula 2 feature race victory of the 2020 season at Mick Schumacher passed early leader Yuki Tsunoda to claim his second Formula 2 feature race victory of the 2020 season at Sochi and extend his lead in the drivers' standings ...... 👓 View full article

