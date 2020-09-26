Donald Trump picks conservative Catholic Amy Barrett for Supreme Court
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () President Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court. The Republican-majority Senate is likely to back Barrett, paving the way for a more conservative top court.
