Donald Trump picks conservative Catholic Amy Barrett for Supreme Court

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court. The Republican-majority Senate is likely to back Barrett, paving the way for a more conservative top court.
News video: Trump Set To Name SCOTUS Nominee

Trump Set To Name SCOTUS Nominee 00:26

 President Donald Trump is set to announce his third Supreme Court nominee in the Rose Garden. The President's expected choice of Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett is a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame professor who was a law clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia in the late 1990s. Political...

