Biden Snaps at Trump Over Debate Interruptions: ‘Will You Shut Up, Man?’ (Video) Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Joe Biden snapped at Donald Trump less than 20 minutes into Tuesday’s presidential debate after the president repeatedly interrupted him.



“Will you shut up, man?” Biden said as Trump talked over him. “This is so unpresidential.”



“Gentlemen, we have ended this segment,” moderator Chris Wallace said over crosstalk between the two candidates.



*Also Read:* Rush Limbaugh Baselessly Says Dwayne Johnson Was Paid by China for Biden Endorsement



The debate opened with Wallace asking the two candidates about the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg — a move that Republicans and Democrats have been hotly divided over given the proximity to the November election.



Watch the interaction below:







"Will you shut up, man?" pic.twitter.com/sO3Hy4b6hn



