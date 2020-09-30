Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Snaps at Trump Over Debate Interruptions: ‘Will You Shut Up, Man?’ (Video)

The Wrap Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Biden Snaps at Trump Over Debate Interruptions: ‘Will You Shut Up, Man?’ (Video)Joe Biden snapped at Donald Trump less than 20 minutes into Tuesday’s presidential debate after the president repeatedly interrupted him.

“Will you shut up, man?” Biden said as Trump talked over him. “This is so unpresidential.”

“Gentlemen, we have ended this segment,” moderator Chris Wallace said over crosstalk between the two candidates.

*Also Read:* Rush Limbaugh Baselessly Says Dwayne Johnson Was Paid by China for Biden Endorsement

The debate opened with Wallace asking the two candidates about the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg — a move that Republicans and Democrats have been hotly divided over given the proximity to the November election.

Watch the interaction below:



"Will you shut up, man?" pic.twitter.com/sO3Hy4b6hn

— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 30, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Keller @ Large: Trump Biden Presidential Debate 'Worst I've Ever Seen'

Keller @ Large: Trump Biden Presidential Debate 'Worst I've Ever Seen' 01:55

 Jon Keller said this debate was "hands down the worst presidential debate that I’ve ever seen."

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Spotlight on VP debate after Trump's COVID diagnosis [Video]

Spotlight on VP debate after Trump's COVID diagnosis

[NFA] This week’s vice presidential debate has taken on an outsized and perhaps unprecedented significance, with questions about President Donald Trump’s health now looming over the U.S. election..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published
Biden says no debate if Trump still has virus [Video]

Biden says no debate if Trump still has virus

Biden added he looks forward to debating Trump, but wants safety protocols followed at next week's debate.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:37Published
Biden wants no debate if Trump still has Covid [Video]

Biden wants no debate if Trump still has Covid

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he and President Donald Trump"shouldn't have a debate" if he still has Covid-19. Mr Biden said on Tuesdayhe was "looking forward to being able to debate..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Watch This ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Supercut of Chris Wallace Yelling ‘No!’ at Trump (Video)

Watch This ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Supercut of Chris Wallace Yelling ‘No!’ at Trump (Video) The first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was a chaotic one, a fact that has led to many colorful reactions from pundits in the newsmedia....
The Wrap

‘Will You Shut Up, Man?’ Biden Cracks Back at ‘Clown’ Trump’s Interruptions as Debate Derails

 Joe Biden lashed out at President Donald Trump's constant interruptions during the first segment of the debate, calling him a "clown" and eventually letting out...
Mediaite Also reported by •BBC NewsJapan Today

Debate veers from ‘How you doing?’ to ‘Will you shut up?’

Debate veers from ‘How you doing?’ to ‘Will you shut up?’ CLEVELAND (AP) — It started out civilly enough, with President Donald Trump striding deliberately to his lectern, and Democrat Joe Biden nodding to his...
WorldNews


Tweets about this