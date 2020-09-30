|
Trevor Noah's reaction to the Biden-Trump debate is so much better than the actual debate
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Well, the first Biden-Trump debate is over, and Trevor Noah is just as baffled as the rest of us.
"They don't need a moderator for this thing, they need a UFC ref," says The Daily Show host in the reaction video above.
"I'm telling you, man, they need to switch things up, they need to figure something out. Do anything! Give...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this