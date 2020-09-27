|
LeBron James records triple-double as Lakers close out Nuggets to advance to NBA Finals
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
The Lakers are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years after beating the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
