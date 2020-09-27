Global  
 

LeBron James records triple-double as Lakers close out Nuggets to advance to NBA Finals

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
The Lakers are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years after beating the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard: LeBron & Lakers gave total team effort in Game 4 win against Nuggets | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard: LeBron & Lakers gave total team effort in Game 4 win against Nuggets | UNDISPUTED 01:55

 Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to react to the Los Angeles Lakers' Game 4 win against the Denver Nuggets. Broussard praises LeBron James' performance, but he didn't carry the Lakers last night. Hear why Broussard felt there was a total team effort for LA in Game 4

LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

LeBron James not surprised at Breonna Taylor grand jury decision. [Video]

LeBron James not surprised at Breonna Taylor grand jury decision.

Breonna Taylor grand jury decision not a surprise to LeBron James

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:31Published

LeBron James calls for "justice, no matter how long it takes"

 "We lost a beautiful woman in Breonna, that has no say so in what's going on right now, and we want justice no matter how long it takes," said the NBA star.
CBS News

Hamilton, Rapinoe & James react to decision not to charge officers in Taylor case

 Sport stars including LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Megan Rapinoe express their disappointment at a decision not to charge any officers with the killing of..
BBC News

LeBron James 'devastated, hurt, sad, mad!' after grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

 LeBron James took to Twitter to convey his feelings following the grand jury decision in the death of Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com

NBA Finals NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)

Davis, Lakers beat Nuggets to take 3-1 lead in West finals

 The Los Angeles Lakers are a victory away from returning to the NBA Finals — and only another comeback from 3-1 down by the Denver Nuggets can stop them...
WorldNews

Lakers on verge of NBA Finals as they push Nuggets into third straight 3-1 series deficit

 The Lakers are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years, while the Nuggets are looking at another 3-1 series deficit.
USATODAY.com
Raptors' Ujiri countersues over altercation [Video]

Raptors' Ujiri countersues over altercation

The Toronto Raptors President of Basketball Operation, Masai Ujiri has filed a countersuit against San Francisco deputy Alan Strickland over an altercation the two had after the Raptors won Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Anthony Davis has been Lakers' clutch fourth-quarter closer against Nuggets

 Anthony Davis had never appeared in the conference finals before, but he has met the moment with some dominant fourth quarters against the Nuggets.
USATODAY.com

LeBron James Denounces Violence Against Cops, Never Called For Revenge Attacks

 LeBron James is adamant he condemns ALL FORMS of violence ... including violent acts of revenge against police officers. Following the Lakers game 3 playoff loss..
TMZ.com

Denver Nuggets Denver Nuggets Professional basketball team based in Denver, Colorado


Western Conference (NBA) Western Conference (NBA) Conference of the National Basketball Association

Nuggets win game three of conference finals against Lakers

 The Denver Nuggets see off a final-quarter surge from the Los Angeles Lakers to win 114-106 in the Western Conference finals.
BBC News

Denver Nuggets hang on for Game 3 win to cut LA Lakers' lead in West finals

 Murray’s 28 pace Nuggets in 114-106 victory over Lakers Denver trail 2-1 in best-of-seven Western Conference finals Jamal Murray had 28 points, 12 assists and..
WorldNews

Nuggets show resolve again, top Lakers in Game 3 to cut Western Conference finals deficit to 2-1

 The never-quit Nuggets climbed back into the Western Conference finals with a 114-104 win over the Lakers in Game 3 to cut the series deficit to 2-1.
USATODAY.com

Davis' buzzer-beating three-pointer extends Lakers' lead

 Anthony Davis' buzzer-beating three-pointer sees the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 105-103 to go 2-0 up in the Western Conference finals.
BBC News

Emmanuel Acho explains why LeBron is still the best player in the NBA | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho explains why LeBron is still the best player in the NBA | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are one game away from the NBA Finals. Emmanuel Acho explains why he thinks LeBron has proven he's still the best player in the NBA.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:09Published
Colin on Lakers GM 4 win over Nuggets: 'The gap between LeBron & everyone else is absurd' | THE HERD [Video]

Colin on Lakers GM 4 win over Nuggets: 'The gap between LeBron & everyone else is absurd' | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets, and praises LeBron James for his willingness to step up and guard a much younger Jamal Murray. Hear why Colin believes..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:18Published
Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to LeBron's defensive performance in GM 4 win vs Nuggets | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to LeBron's defensive performance in GM 4 win vs Nuggets | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Los Angeles Lakers take Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard break down LeBron James' defensive performance in the Lakers win to take a 3-1series lead.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:43Published

Lakers eliminate Jamal Murray, Nuggets to return to NBA finals

 LeBron James is going to a 10th NBA Finals — and for the first time in a decade, so are the Los Angeles Lakers.
CBC.ca Also reported by •The AgeESPN

Lakers oust Nuggets in Game 5, ending their magical “bubble” ride

 The painful, humbling ending did nothing to erase the ride.
Denver Post Also reported by •FOX Sports

Nuggets 3-pointers: LeBron James denies Denver chance to write another amazing comeback story

 Rehashing the Nuggets' season-ending loss to the Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
Denver Post


