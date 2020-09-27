Biden preps for personal attacks from Trump ahead of Tuesday’s debate Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A tale of two campaigns is emerging ahead of the first face-to-face meeting in the general election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday night on the presidential debate stage. While President Trump has hit the campaign trail hard, holding eight events in the last week, Biden has taken a decidedly different approach, keeping a light schedule in order to prepare for their upcoming meeting. The former vice president has hunkered down for debate preparations, which are being overseen by Democratic debate guru and Biden's former chief of staff, Ron Klain, according to sources familiar with the preparation. The preparations also includes Bob Bauer, a senior...


