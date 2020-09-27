Global  
 

Biden preps for personal attacks from Trump ahead of Tuesday’s debate

WorldNews Sunday, 27 September 2020
Biden preps for personal attacks from Trump ahead of Tuesday’s debateA tale of two campaigns is emerging ahead of the first face-to-face meeting in the general election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday night on the presidential debate stage. While President Trump has hit the campaign trail hard, holding eight events in the last week, Biden has taken a decidedly different approach, keeping a light schedule in order to prepare for their upcoming meeting. The former vice president has hunkered down for debate preparations, which are being overseen by Democratic debate guru and Biden's former chief of staff, Ron Klain, according to sources familiar with the preparation. The preparations also includes Bob Bauer, a senior...
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump's Tax Returns Surface, Reports of Massive Losses, Paid $750

 President Trump's infamously elusive tax returns have reportedly seen the light of day -- and they appear to paint a portrait of Houdini-like tactics that have..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump 'paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016' - New York Times

 The New York Times says the president paid no income tax at all in 10 of the last 15 years.
BBC News
Trump calls NYT report on taxes 'fake news' [Video]

Trump calls NYT report on taxes 'fake news'

President Donald Trump attacked the New York Times on Sunday after the newspaper reported that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, citing tax-return data.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published

Donald Trump paid US$750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

 US President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report Sunday (US time) in the New York Times.Trump, who has..
New Zealand Herald

AP Top Stories September 27 P

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, Sept. 27th: Trump, Biden battle over confirmation of court pick; Fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan; Thousands in..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

New Battleground Tracker polls show tight races in North Carolina and Georgia

 New CBS News Battleground Tracker polls reveal close races in North Carolina and in Georgia. Both President Trump and Joe Biden are pushing to turn out Black..
CBS News

'This is all about your healthcare': Biden says Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to end Affordable Care Act

 Biden decried Trump nominating Barrett "before Justice Ginsburg could be laid to rest" and after hundreds of thousands of Americans already voted.
USATODAY.com
Biden: The very soul of this country is at stake [Video]

Biden: The very soul of this country is at stake

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says the fate of the AffordableCare Act is at stake with President Donald Trump's nomination to the SupremeCourt. Biden says voters know the "very soul of this country is at stake."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Battleground Tracker Poll: Tight races in Georgia and North Carolina

 A new CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Georgia remains a toss-up, with President Trump up just a point; it favored Biden by a point this summer. North..
CBS News

How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

 WASHINGTON — Ahead of the first debate-stage matchup between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, each campaign is promising a stark..
WorldNews

Political Groups Begin Dueling Over Barrett in a Costly Clash

 The battle may near $40 million in spending and will help define the end of the presidential race, even if Democrats are unlikely to be able to stop the Supreme..
NYTimes.com

President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett as Democrats threaten to slow down the process

 Republicans are pushing for a swift confirmation for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The fight over Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacated seat has also become..
CBS News

Biden on Barrett: Affordable Care Act is at stake

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says the fate of the Affordable Care Act is at stake with President Trump's nomination to the Supreme Court. Justices..
USATODAY.com
Analysis: Trump's Doubled Down On Appealing To His Base. And It's Backfiring [Video]

Analysis: Trump's Doubled Down On Appealing To His Base. And It's Backfiring

The percentage of voters who see President Donald Trump as conservative has jumped during his presidency compared to his 2016 campaign. But according to CNN contributor Harry Enten, that's not good news for Trump as the general election looms. In efforts to appease the base, Trump has failed to appeal to those outside of it. There are more Democrats and independents than there are Republicans in the electorate.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Trump says he'll 'strongly' demand Biden's drug test [Video]

Trump says he'll 'strongly' demand Biden's drug test

Trump says he'll 'strongly' demand Biden's drug test

Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate     Duration: 00:35Published
Trump car parade attracts thousands [Video]

Trump car parade attracts thousands

Thousands of people gathered Saturday afternoon outside the National WWI Museum and Memorial for a ride along supporting President Donald Trump.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:46Published
Trump And Biden Enter Critical Weekend [Video]

Trump And Biden Enter Critical Weekend

(CNN) Democratic nominee Joe Biden is moving from briefing books into full days of preparations. President Donald Trump is studying notecards and getting help from a long-time ally, former New Jersey..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Assembles ‘Veep’ Cast Reunion for Wisconsin Democratic Party Fundraiser (Video)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Assembles ‘Veep’ Cast Reunion for Wisconsin Democratic Party Fundraiser (Video) Julia Louis-Dreyfus is hosting a “Veep” cast reunion in order to raise money for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. The Emmy-winning actress, who played...
The Wrap

By Lowering the Debate Bar for Biden, Has Trump Set a Trap for Himself?

 President Trump has worked overtime to persuade followers that Joe Biden is addled and incoherent. That could backfire if Mr. Biden doesn’t fit the caricature.
NYTimes.com


