|
Trump taxes, California wildfires, Stanley Cup: 5 things to know Monday
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Questions about President Trump's taxes continue, California braces for more wildfires and more news to start your Monday.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Watch: Kangana Ranaut shares Trump’s ‘drug-test’ tweet, shares a message
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30Published
Trump's returns show years of tax avoidance: NYT
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
California State in the western United States
Joe Montana and Wife Confront Intruder Who Tried to Kidnap Their GrandchildA woman entered the Malibu, Calif., home of the former N.F.L. star on Saturday afternoon and took the child from a playpen, officials said.
NYTimes.com
Heat, Wind And Drought Put Western US At Extreme Risk For Fire
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
California Woman Is Charged After Striking Two Protesters With Car, Police SayThe woman was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday, the authorities said.
NYTimes.com
Heat wave brings 'critical risks' of wildfires to CaliforniaA heat wave in the Western U.S., combined with windy conditions in California, have increased the risk of fire in an area already battered by blazes.
USATODAY.com
Stanley Cup playoffs elimination tournament in the National Hockey League
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this