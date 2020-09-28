Global  
 

Trump taxes, California wildfires, Stanley Cup: 5 things to know Monday

Monday, 28 September 2020
Questions about President Trump's taxes continue, California braces for more wildfires and more news to start your Monday.
Donald Trump

Watch: Kangana Ranaut shares Trump’s ‘drug-test’ tweet, shares a message [Video]

Watch: Kangana Ranaut shares Trump’s ‘drug-test’ tweet, shares a message

Kangana Ranaut has shared a tweet of US President Donald Trump asking for a drug test on his rival Joe Biden. ‘I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???.’ Trump tweeted. Kangana Ranaut latched on to the tweet and re-tweeted it saying that drug use slug were better than sexist ones. ‘It’s not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful.’ This comes as Kangana has offered to help the NCB in their probe in Bollywood and had also said that many A-listers woul;d be behind bars if the NCB probed the matter. She had also lashed out at Deepika Padukone after some leaked Whatsapp chats allegedly showed her ordering drugs. Watch the full video for all the details.

Duration: 01:30
Trump's returns show years of tax avoidance: NYT [Video]

Trump's returns show years of tax avoidance: NYT

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Gloria Tso reports.

Duration: 01:50
Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news' [Video]

Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news'

Donald Trump has dismissed a report that he paid just 750 US dollars (£578) infederal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year inthe White House. Mr Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is theonly president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal incometaxes in 10 of the past 15 years. He campaigned for office as a billionairereal estate mogul and successful businessman. Speaking at a news conference atthe White House, President Trump dismissed the report as “fake news” and saidhe has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics.

Duration: 01:00

California

Joe Montana and Wife Confront Intruder Who Tried to Kidnap Their Grandchild

 A woman entered the Malibu, Calif., home of the former N.F.L. star on Saturday afternoon and took the child from a playpen, officials said.
NYTimes.com
Heat, Wind And Drought Put Western US At Extreme Risk For Fire [Video]

Heat, Wind And Drought Put Western US At Extreme Risk For Fire

Nine months into the year, more than 44,000 fires across the United States have burned more than 7.1 million acres. The National Interagency Fire Center says that's already 1 million more burned acres than the yearly average over the last 10 years. In California, five of their top 10 largest fires in recorded history, in terms of acreage, have occurred in 2020 and are still burning.

Duration: 00:36

California Woman Is Charged After Striking Two Protesters With Car, Police Say

 The woman was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday, the authorities said.
NYTimes.com

Heat wave brings 'critical risks' of wildfires to California

 A heat wave in the Western U.S., combined with windy conditions in California, have increased the risk of fire in an area already battered by blazes.
 
USATODAY.com

Stanley Cup playoffs

California pilot honored by President Trump for helping save hundreds during Creek Fire [Video]

California pilot honored by President Trump for helping save hundreds during Creek Fire

During President Donald Trump’s visit to California Monday, he awarded seven National Guardsmen the Distinguished Flying Cross, an honor for heroism in aerial flight.

Duration: 02:00
Trump calls on California to improve forest management [Video]

Trump calls on California to improve forest management

President Donald Trump is calling on California to do a better job with forest management to prevent deadly wildfires from happening. Alan Marsden shares what exactly California is doing.

Credit: KHSLPublished
President Trump says forest management is to blame for wildfires, not climate change [Video]

President Trump says forest management is to blame for wildfires, not climate change

President Trump says forest management is a primary culprit for Western wildfires and not climate change, as California officials and scientists say.

Duration: 00:59

Did Forest Management Or Climate Change Cause California Wildfires? – OpEd

Did Forest Management Or Climate Change Cause California Wildfires? – OpEd “Please remember the words, very simple. Forest management. Please remember that,” said President Trump, in Sacramento on Monday for a meeting with Gov....
Eurasia Review Also reported by •NewsmaxNewsyDaily CallerCBC.caWorldNewsTerra Daily

Contrary to Viral Claim, Trump OK’d Aid for California Fires

Contrary to Viral Claim, Trump OK’d Aid for California Fires Facebook posts claim that President Donald Trump has withheld aid from California to fight wildfires, while offering help to Russia. That’s a rehash of a...
FactCheck.org Also reported by •Daily CallerCBC.ca

