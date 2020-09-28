Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Indian warrior is ready to take on China at 18000 ft,-40 degrees

DNA Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
The specialty of deployed BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles is that they can operate easily even in minus 40-degree temperatures. If the Chinese army does some mischievous in the snowy plains of Ladakh, then these tanks can start firing. India has deployed around 2500 BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles with T-90 and T-72 tanks in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Ladakh | Tanks, combat vehicles: Indian Army ready to counter China amid tension

Ladakh | Tanks, combat vehicles: Indian Army ready to counter China amid tension 05:16

 As tension between India and China persists despite talks at various military and diplomatic levels, the Indian Army is ensuring that it is prepared for all eventualities even as the severe Ladakh winter approaches. To complement increased soldier deployment, tanks like the T-90 and the T-72 have...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India-China border standoff: Video shows Army tanks near the Line of Actual Control | Oneindia News [Video]

India-China border standoff: Video shows Army tanks near the Line of Actual Control | Oneindia News

Indian Army deploys T-90 & T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles that can operate at temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius, near Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok area in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published
Ready for undertaking operations on China, Pakistan fronts: IAF [Video]

Ready for undertaking operations on China, Pakistan fronts: IAF

At a time when it is suspected that both China and Pakistan may come together against India, the Indian Air Force in Friday said it was ready for undertaking operations simultaneously at both the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:09Published
Watch: IAF operates C-130J, Su-30MKI aircraft near PoK & China border [Video]

Watch: IAF operates C-130J, Su-30MKI aircraft near PoK & China border

The Indian Air Force on Friday said it was ready for undertaking operations simultaneously on Pakistani and Chinese borders. The forward airbase which from where Pakistan is around 50 kilometres and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published

Tweets about this