National Coffee Day 2020: Get free drinks and deals Tuesday at Krispy Kreme, Starbucks, Dunkin', Panera and more

Watch: Saif Ali khan steps out with Taimur; Esha Gupta, Natasha Dalal spotted



Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Saturday. Saif Ali khan, Chahatt Khanna, Esha Gupta, Natasha Dalal and Prayga Jaiswal were spotted. The celebs stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Saif Ali khan was spotted in Bandra with son Taimur. Earlier, Taimur was seen waving the national flag at his home. The adorable video was shared by his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. Chahatt Khanna was spotted outside Starbucks in Mumbai. Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan's girlfriend, was spotted in Juhu. Esha Gupta and Prayga Jaiswal were also snapped on Saturday.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:45 Published on January 1, 1970