Joe Biden nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by British lawmaker; here's why

WorldNews Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Joe Biden nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by British lawmaker; here's whyJoe Biden is also in the race for winning the Nobel Peace Prize after Labour Party member of the U.K. Parliament Chris Bryant nominated the Democrat Presidential runner for the prestigious honour. Biden's nomination comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's names were put forward....
Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Nobel Peace Prize Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States


President (government title) leader of a country or part of a country, usually in republics

Chris Bryant Chris Bryant Welsh Labour politician


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

