Joe Biden nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by British lawmaker; here's why

Keir Starmer accuses prime minister over Brexit deal



Sir Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson has questions to answer over "breaking international law" by tabling legislation which would breach the Brexit divorce deal brokered with Brussels last year. The Labour Party leader accused the prime minister of either knowing what he signed and mis-selling the withdrawal agreement or not knowing what he signed which "takes us to new levels of incompetence". Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970