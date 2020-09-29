|
Georgetown football player arrested in Georgia is murder suspect in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Dijon Williams, a Georgetown football player, is suspected of first-degree murder. He was arrested in Georgia and the school has suspended him.
