Disney parks to lay off 28,000 workers in California, Florida

Tuesday, 29 September 2020
The Walt Disney Company will lay off 28,000 employees in its park division California and Florida in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walt Disney Company To Layoff Theme Park Workers Due To Pandemic

 The company plans to let go 28,000 employees in Florida and California.

Disney to lay off 28,000 theme park workers

 Temporary COVID-19 closures of Disneyland and Disney World in the spring continue to hurt the entertainment giant.
Covid-19 coronavirus: Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

 Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, the Walt Disney Co. said today that it planned to lay off 28,000..
Disney delays 'Black Widow' in setback for cinemas

Disney delays 'Black Widow' in setback for cinemas

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie "Black Widow" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" until 2021, a setback to cinema operators hoping for a late-year surge in moviegoing. Libby Hogan reports.

Disney Parks Chief Wants Clearance to Reopen From Governor

Disney Parks Chief Wants Clearance to Reopen From Governor

The Walt Disney Co.'s parks chief on Tuesday made it clear to Gov. Gavin Newsom that the company wants clearance to reopen the Disneyland Resort now.

Disney Lays Off a Quarter of U.S. Theme Park Workers

 The company said it would eliminate 28,000 jobs across its resorts in Florida and California, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.
Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it...
