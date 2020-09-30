Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

We’re fact-checking the debate in real time.

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
A team of New York Times reporters is fact-checking President Trump and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., providing context and explanation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Aussie has a tough time watching the 'car crash' US presidential debate

Aussie has a tough time watching the 'car crash' US presidential debate 00:16

 This was the real-time reaction from Sydney native Cade Buchanan while he watched the first US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

THE COMPLEX LOCKDOWN Movie - Michelle Mylett, Kate Dickie, Al Weaver [Video]

THE COMPLEX LOCKDOWN Movie - Michelle Mylett, Kate Dickie, Al Weaver

THE COMPLEX LOCKDOWN Movie Trailer HD - Based on the full-motion video game - Plot synopsis: After a major bio-weapon attack on London, two scientists debate whether to save a suspected terrorist’s..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:40Published
Dick Johnson Is Dead Documentary movie [Video]

Dick Johnson Is Dead Documentary movie

Dick Johnson Is Dead Documentary movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A lifetime of making documentaries has convinced award-winning filmmaker Kirsten Johnson of the power of the real...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:58Published
Many Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic has taught them how to be smart with their money [Video]

Many Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic has taught them how to be smart with their money

Growing their own vegetables, switching to one-ply toilet paper and eating lots of leftovers — these are just a few ways Americans are pinching pennies during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Wallace to Moderate Trump vs Biden Debate

 The first Trump vs. Biden debate starts soon. We’ll have a livestream with real-time fact-checking and analysis from New York Times reporters.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

DreStandsUp

Dre 🌵does Taxes & Paid more than $750 in taxes RT @larrycot: Props to the moderators of tonight's Kelly/McSally debate. Great job (trying to) keep the candidates on topic, and doing s… 1 hour ago

larrycot

AZScienceGuy 🌞🌵 Props to the moderators of tonight's Kelly/McSally debate. Great job (trying to) keep the candidates on topic, a… https://t.co/qpcNydS6x6 1 hour ago

Kidv3

KV3🇲🇽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @susan_varepub @itsJeffTiedrich @realDonaldTrump Here you go Susan, the source since you idiot Trump supporters nev… https://t.co/WZTjsaTShL 6 hours ago

SharonMcPhee195

Sharon Mary Ivanov McPhee RT @RandyRainbow: Guys, I’ll be fact-checking this evening’s debate in real time just kidding I’ll be drunk 6 hours ago

LUCHA_AZ

LUCHA Arizona Join us & @HRCaz for Tonights AZ Senate debate watch party. The coverage begins at 6:40 pm. We will also be fact-c… https://t.co/uYSqRYPXX7 9 hours ago

cmarslett

🍀 #UnusualAmerican #Unity4J #BDS #NeverBiden RT @bgmacneill: @SheriffReese This is why the fallacy of fact checking him a debate is real you can't He lied about having support of law e… 10 hours ago

JoeMackie

#FakeNewsMedia #EnemyOfThePeople @PeteButtigieg is on @CBSThisMorning saying part of a debate moderator’s job is to provide real-time fact checking.… https://t.co/KjFbOPPLeV 17 hours ago

d14m0nd__

🐰 RT @iamjojo: fact checking in real time during the next debate please. 1 day ago