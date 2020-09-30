We’re fact-checking the debate in real time.

Dre 🌵does Taxes & Paid more than $750 in taxes RT @larrycot: Props to the moderators of tonight's Kelly/McSally debate. Great job (trying to) keep the candidates on topic, and doing s… 1 hour ago

AZScienceGuy 🌞🌵 Props to the moderators of tonight's Kelly/McSally debate. Great job (trying to) keep the candidates on topic, a… https://t.co/qpcNydS6x6 1 hour ago

KV3🇲🇽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @susan_varepub @itsJeffTiedrich @realDonaldTrump Here you go Susan, the source since you idiot Trump supporters nev… https://t.co/WZTjsaTShL 6 hours ago

Sharon Mary Ivanov McPhee RT @RandyRainbow: Guys, I’ll be fact-checking this evening’s debate in real time just kidding I’ll be drunk 6 hours ago

LUCHA Arizona Join us & @HRCaz for Tonights AZ Senate debate watch party. The coverage begins at 6:40 pm. We will also be fact-c… https://t.co/uYSqRYPXX7 9 hours ago

🍀 #UnusualAmerican #Unity4J #BDS #NeverBiden RT @bgmacneill: @SheriffReese This is why the fallacy of fact checking him a debate is real you can't He lied about having support of law e… 10 hours ago

#FakeNewsMedia #EnemyOfThePeople @PeteButtigieg is on @CBSThisMorning saying part of a debate moderator’s job is to provide real-time fact checking.… https://t.co/KjFbOPPLeV 17 hours ago