Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I Am Woman' singer Helen Reddy dies aged 78

Telegraph.co.uk Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute [Video]

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:41Published
I Am Woman Film Clip [Video]

I Am Woman Film Clip

I Am Woman Film Clip - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that became the anthem for..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:53Published
'I Am Woman' Trailer [Video]

'I Am Woman' Trailer

I Am Woman Trailer - For the first time on screen, 'I Am Woman' tells the inspiring story of Helen Reddy, writer and singer of 'I Am Woman', a song which became the anthem for the women's movement in..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Helen Reddy, ‘I Am Woman’ Singer, Dies at 78

Helen Reddy, ‘I Am Woman’ Singer, Dies at 78 Helen Reddy, an Australian singer best known for her hit song “I Am Woman,” died on Tuesday, her family announced. She was 78. In a Facebook post on her...
The Wrap

Helen Reddy, Singer Behind ‘I Am Woman,’ Dies at 78

 The Australian-born singer’s first No. 1 hit became a feminist anthem and propelled her to international stardom.
NYTimes.com

Helen Reddy, the roaring sound of feminism

 The Australian singer, who became a global superstar on the back of her hit I Am Woman, has died in the US at the age of 78.
The Age


Tweets about this

beaumitch

christine RT @GuardianUS: Helen Reddy, Australian singer of feminist anthem I Am Woman, dies aged 78 https://t.co/aFLrXFbQmp 5 seconds ago

Settle4Revolt

BLM I am sad. Rest in peace. #RIPHelenReddy Deadline: Helen Reddy Dies: ‘I Am Woman’ Hitmaker & Feminist Icon Was 78.… https://t.co/7td9EqA8Kv 6 seconds ago

KNOPTV

KNOP-TV ‘I Am Woman’ singer Helen Reddy dies at 78 https://t.co/QGnINnfFtT 8 seconds ago

jaazee1

Joe Zollo 🔴RIP Helen Reddy https://t.co/W09krdLSWs 10 seconds ago

doubledeelite7

Double Deelite RT @SFGate: 'I Am Woman' singer Helen Reddy dies at 78 in Los Angeles https://t.co/yTxLZMBucR https://t.co/lnUveZn7CC 13 seconds ago

ochnaw

Kit #GirlySwot 🕷️ #BackTo60 Speaks For Me ⚖️ RT @AP: Helen Reddy, the Australian-born singer who scored an enduring hit with her feminist anthem “I Am Woman,” has died at age 78. https… 16 seconds ago

Stephendinnet

Stephen RT @guardiannews: Helen Reddy, Australian singer of feminist anthem I Am Woman, dies aged 78 https://t.co/ZAJECmrwdX 23 seconds ago

CaseyCommon

Casey Common Helen Reddy, the Australian-born singer who became a star with the 1972 feminist anthem "I Am Woman," dies at 78. https://t.co/i7hzAAxYVy 24 seconds ago