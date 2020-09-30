|
'A dark event': Hillary Clinton, Dana Bash and media pundits weigh in on chaotic debate
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
One of the most chaotic, insult-laden presidential debates in modern history between President Trump and Joe Biden left many media pundits speechless.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:07Published
Insults and interruptions dominate Donald Trump and Joe Biden's first debate
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Fact check: False claims flood Trump-Biden debatePresident Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of fabrications and fear-mongering in a belligerent debate with Joe Biden, at one point claiming the US death toll..
New Zealand Herald
Presidential debate: 'Shut up, man' and other insults and interruptionsDonald Trump and Joe Biden didn't hold back in an angry presidential debate that got personal and ugly.
BBC News
Dana Bash American journalist
Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady
'You have no idea': Hillary Clinton's biting debate responseThe moment presidential candidate Joe Biden told Donald Trump to "shut up" in a fiery exchange during the US election debate has everyone talking.Even former..
New Zealand Herald
'You have no idea': Hillary Clinton admits she wanted to tell Trump to 'shut up,' tooHillary Clinton confirmed that she wished she could have told President Donald Trump to "shut up" when the pair debated in 2016.
USATODAY.com
Advisor who prepped Hillary Clinton in 2016 weighs in on first debateIn 2016, Philippe Reins played President Trump in mock debates when he helped prepare former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The Former Deputy Assistant..
CBS News
Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden
Credit: ODN Duration: 03:24Published
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this