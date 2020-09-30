Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'A dark event': Hillary Clinton, Dana Bash and media pundits weigh in on chaotic debate

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
One of the most chaotic, insult-laden presidential debates in modern history between President Trump and Joe Biden left many media pundits speechless.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son [Video]

US Presidential Debate: Trump goes after Hunter Biden for alleged China links, Joe defends his son

US President Donald Trump went after former Vice President Joe Biden over his son Hunter's business dealings and alleged he had earned billions from work related to China and Ukraine. During the presidential debate, Trump said: "China ate your lunch, Joe. And no wonder: your son goes in and takes out billions of dollars, and he makes millions of dollars." Biden defended his son and said Trump's attacks had been "totally, thoroughly discredited." He also took a jab at the Trump family: "We don't want to talk about family ethics, we could talk about his family all night." Claims about Biden Hunter earning billions from a Chinese government-owned state bank have previously been discredited by independent fact-checkers, and Hunter Biden's attorney said in 2017 he took an equity stake worth $420,000, The Wall Street Journal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published
Insults and interruptions dominate Donald Trump and Joe Biden's first debate [Video]

Insults and interruptions dominate Donald Trump and Joe Biden's first debate

The first debate between US President Donald Trump and Democratic challengerJoe Biden deteriorated into a bitter showdown. The president repeatedlyinterrupted his opponent with angry and personal taunts that sometimesovershadowed the sharply different visions each man has of a nation facinghistoric crises.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Fact check: False claims flood Trump-Biden debate

 President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of fabrications and fear-mongering in a belligerent debate with Joe Biden, at one point claiming the US death toll..
New Zealand Herald

Presidential debate: 'Shut up, man' and other insults and interruptions

 Donald Trump and Joe Biden didn't hold back in an angry presidential debate that got personal and ugly.
BBC News

Dana Bash Dana Bash American journalist


Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady

'You have no idea': Hillary Clinton's biting debate response

 The moment presidential candidate Joe Biden told Donald Trump to "shut up" in a fiery exchange during the US election debate has everyone talking.Even former..
New Zealand Herald

'You have no idea': Hillary Clinton admits she wanted to tell Trump to 'shut up,' too

 Hillary Clinton confirmed that she wished she could have told President Donald Trump to "shut up" when the pair debated in 2016.
USATODAY.com

Advisor who prepped Hillary Clinton in 2016 weighs in on first debate

 In 2016, Philippe Reins played President Trump in mock debates when he helped prepare former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The Former Deputy Assistant..
CBS News
Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden [Video]

Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden

Last night Channel 4 News revealed Donald Trump's strategy to deter millions of Black Americans from voting for Hillary Clinton. Tonight, how white voters are being targeted to be terrified of Joe Biden. The airwaves and internet here are constantly running Trump campaign ads full of fear and loathing. Images of riots and burning are the flip side to months of anti-racist protest. Tonight's revelations come from a huge data leak from Trump's 2016 campaign obtained by our investigations unit - which contains detailed information on almost 200 million Americans. We meet the voters the Trump campaign targeted for persuasion. These targets are overwhelmingly white - and the campaign knew exactly which issues they cared about. Now the very same voters are being targeted again - with messages of division and fear. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:24Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee


Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump is a better debater than you remember

Donald Trump is a better debater than you remember 2020 Debates Donald Trump is a better debater than you remember Watching his 2015 and 2016 debate performances is a mind-boggling experience, knowing how it...
WorldNews

'You have no idea': Hillary Clinton's biting debate response

'You have no idea': Hillary Clinton's biting debate response The moment presidential candidate Joe Biden told Donald Trump to "shut up" in a fiery exchange during the US election debate has everyone talking.Even former...
New Zealand Herald

Newt Gingrich: Debate's 'hostility and intensity' reminiscent of 2016

 Tuesday's first presidential debate featured the shocking levels of "hostility" and "intensity" displayed in the 2016 debates between Hillary Clinton and...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Advisor who prepped Hillary Clinton in 2016 weighs in on first debate https://t.co/jvzJCRAWhB https://t.co/8A4N6n5doE 3 hours ago