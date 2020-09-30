Global  
 

Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'

WorldNews Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'President Donald Trump on Tuesday didn’t clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this summer, branding it solely a “left-wing” problem and telling one far-right extremist group to “stand back and stand by.” “Almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing," said Trump, whose exchange with Democrat Joe Biden left the extremist group Proud Boys celebrating what some of its members saw as tacit approval. He was responding to a question from debate moderator Chris Wallace, who asked...
