Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'

US Presidential Debate: Biden targets Trump on COVID-19 response, Prez calls it 'China's fault'



US President Donald Trump has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a China's fault adding that he had received praise from governors for doing a "phenomenal job." During the first presidential debate, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden criticized Trump's response for the coronavirus pandemic, saying the President has no plan and he played down the crisis. Meanwhile, Trump touted his decision to restrict travel from China at the end of January, claiming that it saved millions of lives. "It's China's fault, it should have never happened," Trump said, adding that he had received praise from governors for doing a "phenomenal job." "Many of your Democrat governors said President Trump did a phenomenal job," Trump claimed. He also claimed that "we're weeks away from a vaccine," and said that "far fewer people are dying."

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11 Published now