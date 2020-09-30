Global  
 

NBA Finals: Can the Miami Heat stop LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers?

BBC News Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to meet the Miami Heat, BBC Sport takes a look at the storylines behind the Finals and speaks to those inside the NBA bubble at the Disney World Resort in Florida.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe gives his prediction for Lakers vs. Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe gives his prediction for Lakers vs. Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED 03:47

 The NBA Finals tip off tonight as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are favored to win it all over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. Despite this, Butler told reporters that he doesn’t think his team are underdogs in this matchup. He also said that he doesn’t think anyone else is picking...

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

YouTube TV is losing Fox regional sports networks

 Illustration by William Joel / The Verge

A number of Fox regional sports networks (RSNs) will no longer be available for YouTube TV subscribers..
The Verge
Scottie Pippen Partnering: American Express, Calm Meditation App [Video]

Scottie Pippen Partnering: American Express, Calm Meditation App

Day One Agency Scottie Pippen spoke to Business Insider about partnering with American Express and the Calm meditation app to narrate an audio history of basketball for the app. Pippen also discussed how he and the Chicago Bulls used mindfulness to excel as a team, and called the NBA bubble "pickup basketball" in an extended reflection on it. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

LaMelo Ball dismisses LaVar Ball's comments about best fit for him in NBA

 LaMelo Ball, expected to be a top-five pick in the NBA draft, distanced himself Monday from his father LaVar Ball's comments about his future.
USATODAY.com

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban helping troubled former NBA player Delonte West

 Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is trying to help former NBA player Delonte West through his mental health struggles.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Trump-Biden debate, Breonna Taylor grand jury record, NBA Finals: 5 things to know Wednesday

 The grand jury record in the Breonna Taylor case will be released, the Heat and Lakers battle in the NBA Finals and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Does Lakers' LeBron James have extra motivation to beat Heat? 'Absolutely not'

 LeBron James won titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013, so he's well aware of how Erik Spoelstra will have Miami prepared for the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com

Doc Rivers is out as Los Angeles Clippers coach after disappointing playoffs

 Doc Rivers had the Clippers on track to face the Lakers in the conference finals before the team collapsed against the Nuggets.
USATODAY.com

Heat see off Celtics to reach NBA Finals against Lakers

 The Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 as a 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics wraps up a 4-2 series victory.
BBC News

Miami Heat Miami Heat American professional basketball team

Boston Celtics fight off elimination in Game 5 of Eastern Conference finals vs. Miami Heat

 Falling in an early deficit and with their backs against the wall, the Celtics fought off the Heat to force a Game 6 in the Eastern Conference finals.
USATODAY.com

'This one was for her': Heat star Bam Adebayo and others channel anger to the court for Game 4

 NBA players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had to 'transfer our anger' to the court after Breonna Taylor ruling in Louisville.
USATODAY.com

LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

LeBron James’s effort to attract more poll workers nets 10,000 volunteers.

 More Than a Vote, the collective of athletes headlined by LeBron James, said its initiative to increase the number of poll workers in majority-Black electoral..
NYTimes.com

LeBron uses star power to address voting rights

 Cleveland—New Cleveland resident Steven Catudal was eager to register to vote in his adopted state of Ohio. He found an unlikely ally to thank for smoothing..
WorldNews
'Why do you not want people to vote:' Former felon details voting struggles [Video]

'Why do you not want people to vote:' Former felon details voting struggles

From high profile athletes like LeBron James to former presidential candidates like Michael Bloomberg; high powered names are fronting millions of dollars to pay off former felons' debts in Florida. Story: https://bit.ly/336EEc1

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:02Published

BBC Sport BBC Sport sports division of the BBC

World Podcast Day: what to listen to from BBC Sport

 On World Podcast Day, here are some of the best podcasts from BBC Sport.
BBC News

Why Bellingham reminds me of a young Vieira

 In her latest BBC Sport column, Karen Carney discusses the impact Jude Bellingham can have at Borussia Dortmund and where he can develop.
BBC News

Stunning Saracens, coronavirus cloud & World Cup plans

 BBC Sport reviews a week of rugby, in which a stunning Saracens v Leinster European Champions Cup clash was the highlight.
BBC News
Harry Maguire: I feared for my life during Greek arrest [Video]

Harry Maguire: I feared for my life during Greek arrest

Harry Maguire says he feared for his life during an incident on the Greekisland of Mykonos which saw the Manchester United captain arrested by police.He made the comment in an interview with Dan Roan from BBC Sport.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Walt Disney World Walt Disney World Theme park, resort and entertainment complex in Florida

Disney to lay off 28,000 theme park workers

 Temporary COVID-19 closures of Disneyland and Disney World in the spring continue to hurt the entertainment giant.
CBS News

Epcot's annual food and wine festival still on at Walt Disney World, but on a much smaller scale due to COVID-19

 Disney's annual celebration of all things food and drink may be smaller this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it still packs a lot of flavor
USATODAY.com

Disney World adds 'Extra Magic' hours for holidays: See when each park will be open longer

 Disney World will temporarily expand its hours for the holidays, lengthening the days at Magic Kingdom and Epcot for the first week of December.
USATODAY.com
Walt Disney World plans on reopening one of its water parks spring 2021 [Video]

Walt Disney World plans on reopening one of its water parks spring 2021

Disney is planning on reopening one of its two water parks next year.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:18Published

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

After lengthy delays, ULA’s most powerful rocket poised to launch classified spy satellite

 After many weeks of delays due to faulty equipment and bad weather, the United Launch Alliance is set to launch its most powerful rocket from Cape Canaveral,..
The Verge
State releases report on COVID-19 cases in Florida schools [Video]

State releases report on COVID-19 cases in Florida schools

The Florida Department of Health released a report for COVID-19 cases in schools across the state. Story: https://bit.ly/2HITvkL

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:32Published

Shooting at Amazon facility in Jacksonville leaves at least one dead

 (CNN)One person is dead and one is wounded after a shooting at an Amazon workplace in Florida. Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, said they were dispatched to..
WorldNews

2020 WNBA playoffs: Top photos from inside the bubble

 The 2020 WNBA playoffs, like the regular season, are being played inside the bubble at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
USATODAY.com

Nick Wright reacts to Colin's comparison of Patrick Mahomes to Michael Jordan | THE HERD [Video]

Nick Wright reacts to Colin's comparison of Patrick Mahomes to Michael Jordan | THE HERD

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the LeBron James' chances of win his 4th title, how Paul George could've negatively affected Doc Rivers' reputation rather than saving his job, & compares..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:16Published
Colin Cowherd previews the NBA Finals ahead of Game 1: 'I'll take the Lakers in 5' | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd previews the NBA Finals ahead of Game 1: 'I'll take the Lakers in 5' | THE HERD

The Los Angeles Lakers are headed to the Finals to talk on the Miami Heat, and Colin Cowherd shares what he expects to see in Game 1 tonight. Hear why he believes LeBron James & Anthony Davis will..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:12Published
Dru Anthrop NBA Finals [Video]

Dru Anthrop NBA Finals

Anthrop and the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Credit: WLFIPublished

NBA Finals: Can the Miami Heat stop LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers?

 As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to meet the Miami Heat, BBC Sport takes a look at the storylines behind the Finals and speaks to those inside the NBA bubble at...
BBC News

Scottie Pippen thinks play in NBA bubble is 'pickup' basketball: 'There's no pressure on the players'

 The Bulls legend isn't a fan of basketball being played in the bubble
CBS Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOX Sports

The NBA’s bubble held for two months. League executives won’t celebrate for two more weeks.
Washington Post


