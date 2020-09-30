Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I welled up with tears': Jon Bon Jovi on George Floyd's death, Colin Kaepernick and new album '2020'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Jon Bon Jovi is more fearless and outspoken than ever on new album "2020" (out Friday), which addresses Trump, gun violence and Black Lives Matter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jon Bon Jovi Jon Bon Jovi American musician

Jon Bon Jovi: 'My hair is turning grey. I'm cool with that'

 Aged 58, Bon Jovi has written his most political album yet. "I had to bear witness," he tells the BBC.
BBC News
Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from Covid-19 [Video]

Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from Covid-19

Jon Bon Jovi's son Jacob has "fully recovered" from an intestinal bout of the coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID [Video]

Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID-19, and Ricky Martin feared he'd never perform again.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

George Floyd George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020

Ex-Cops in George Floyd Case Request Change of Venue Citing Angry Crowd

 The 4 accused ex-cops involved in George Floyd's death are asking for a change of venue for their trial ... saying the crowds of citizens outside the courthouse..
TMZ.com

The election scenario that should terrify everyone -- especially Black America

 (CNN)As Election Day draws closer, commentators are issuing apocalyptic warnings about potential coups, street violence and President Trump not conceding if he..
WorldNews

How a Pledge to Dismantle the Minneapolis Police Collapsed

 When a majority of City Council members promised to “end policing as we know it” after George Floyd’s killing, they became a case study in how idealistic..
NYTimes.com

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal: Don't 'lump' killing of Breonna Taylor with George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery

 Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal said the presence of a warrant differentiated Breonna Taylor's death from those of George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery.
USATODAY.com

Colin Kaepernick Colin Kaepernick American football quarterback and civil rights activist

Celebrities voice anger over Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

 Colin Kaepernick condemned the "white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor's life."
CBS News

Colin Kaepernick Speaks on Breonna Taylor Case, 'Abolish The Police'

 Colin Kaepernick is addressing the Breonna Taylor decision ... calling for the end of law enforcement and referring to it as a "white supremacist institution."..
TMZ.com
Colin Kaepernick Returns to 'Madden' as Playable Character [Video]

Colin Kaepernick Returns to 'Madden' as Playable Character

On Tuesday, EA Sports released an update allowing players to sign Kaepernick in the game's franchise mode for the first time since 'Madden 17'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Peacock Picks Up 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Series Reboot, #BoycottMulan Movement Gains Momentum & More News | THR News [Video]

Peacock Picks Up 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Series Reboot, #BoycottMulan Movement Gains Momentum & More News | THR News

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' series reboot, simply titled 'Bel-Air,' is headed to Peacock, Disney's 'Mulan' has come under fire for filming scenes in China's Xinjiang Province and Colin Kaepernick is now available to play in 'Madden NFL 21.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:05Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Joe Biden Hopes for President Trump’s ‘Swift Recovery’ Following COVID Diagnosis

 Joe Biden wished President Donald Trump and Melania Trump a “swift recovery” following the news that the two had tested positive for COVID-19. “Jill and I..
WorldNews
Trump tosses hats to crowd before COVID diagnosis [Video]

Trump tosses hats to crowd before COVID diagnosis

A day before announcing he had contracted COVID-19, U.S. President Donald Trump held two campaign baseball caps with his bare hands and tossed them into the crowd at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

President Trump Finally Condemns All White Supremacists

 President Trump is finally saying the words he failed to say at the first presidential debate -- "I condemn all white supremacists." Trump called in to his..
TMZ.com
Expert outlines procedure should Trump become incapacitated due to Covid-19 [Video]

Expert outlines procedure should Trump become incapacitated due to Covid-19

Dr Nigel Bowles, Senior Research Fellow at Corpus Christi College, explainswhat would happen if President Trump were to become incapacitated ahead of anelection, after it was announced that he had contracted coronavirus. The USconstitution’s 25th amendment spells out the procedures under which thepresident can declare himself “unable to discharge the powers and duties” ofoffice.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own [Video]

Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks. He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard. He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Maren Morris calls for reform in new protest song inspired by BLM movement, her newborn son

 In her new single, "Better Than We Found It," country music superstar Maren Morris speaks out about the state of the country. The music video for the protest..
CBS News

Man asks forgiveness in racist Mich. home attack

 A white man accused of firing shots into the home of a Black suburban Detroit family who put a Black Lives Matter sign in their front window is asking for..
USATODAY.com

Man charged in racist vandalism of Michigan home

 A 24-year-old white man has been charged with ethnic intimidation and other counts for firing shots into the home of a Black suburban Detroit family who put a..
USATODAY.com
The 1960s meet 2020 in Sorkin's 'Chicago 7' film [Video]

The 1960s meet 2020 in Sorkin's 'Chicago 7' film

It may be set in the late 1960s but “The Trial of the Chicago 7", with its themes of protest, civil rights and police brutality, has much to say about America today. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jon Bon Jovi on how his experiences inspired upcoming album 'Bon Jovi: 2020' [Video]

Jon Bon Jovi on how his experiences inspired upcoming album 'Bon Jovi: 2020'

The New Jersey artist urges people to volunteer in single "Do What You Can" from upcoming album "Bon Jovi: 2020."

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Interna     Duration: 00:53Published
Plan To Lease New MPD 3rd Precinct Building Collapses [Video]

Plan To Lease New MPD 3rd Precinct Building Collapses

It's unclear if the Minneapolis Police precinct that burned after George Floyd’s death will have a new building anytime soon, reports Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield (1:45).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:45Published
Black Lives Matter supporters protest against killing of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York [Video]

Black Lives Matter supporters protest against killing of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York

Black Lives Matter protesters march through the streets of Rochester, New York, on Monday night (September 14). The filmer, a BLM activist, said that ''protesters stopped at various locations..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this