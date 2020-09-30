|
Debate fact check: Where Biden, Trump land on COVID-19, campaigning, law and order, more
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
A contentious first presidential debate was sprinkled with truth amid misleading statements and outright falsehoods.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Sen. Scott comments on Trump and white supremacySen. Tim Scott, the chamber's only Black Republican, told reporters he thinks President Donald Trump "should correct" his remarks when he refused to condemn..
USATODAY.com
Trump-Biden: White supremacy row flares after chaotic debateThe far-right Proud Boys celebrate as President Trump fails to condemn them in the election debate.
BBC News
Harris slams Trump after debate: "A dog whistle through a bullhorn""Donald Trump is not pretending to be anything other than what he is," said vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris.
CBS News
Trump "owes America an apology" for remarks on white supremacy, ADL leader saysIn the first presidential debate of 2020, President Trump failed to clearly condemn white supremacists. Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation..
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden Targets Facebook Over Misinformation
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
'He basically looks down on us.' Biden paints Trump as uncaring during post-debate tour of Ohio, PennsylvaniaJoe Biden embarked Wednesday on a six-city train tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania to promote his economic recovery plans, after debating President Trump
USATODAY.com
Biden begins train tour after contentious debateDemocratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden heads out on a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania after a contentious debate with President Donald Trump. (Sept...
USATODAY.com
Expert calls first 2020 presidential debate "the most incoherent" he's ever seenMany viewers were turned off by the negative tone of the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Professor Larry..
CBS News
