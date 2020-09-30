Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Debate fact check: Where Biden, Trump land on COVID-19, campaigning, law and order, more

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
A contentious first presidential debate was sprinkled with truth amid misleading statements and outright falsehoods.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order'

Trump, Biden spar over race, 'law and order' 01:52

 Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump targeted each other's record on race in America and the issue of 'law and order' at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Sen. Scott comments on Trump and white supremacy

 Sen. Tim Scott, the chamber's only Black Republican, told reporters he thinks President Donald Trump "should correct" his remarks when he refused to condemn..
USATODAY.com

Trump-Biden: White supremacy row flares after chaotic debate

 The far-right Proud Boys celebrate as President Trump fails to condemn them in the election debate.
BBC News

Harris slams Trump after debate: "A dog whistle through a bullhorn"

 "Donald Trump is not pretending to be anything other than what he is," said vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris.
CBS News

Trump "owes America an apology" for remarks on white supremacy, ADL leader says

 In the first presidential debate of 2020, President Trump failed to clearly condemn white supremacists. Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden Targets Facebook Over Misinformation [Video]

Biden Targets Facebook Over Misinformation

Biden Targets Facebook Over Misinformation

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

'He basically looks down on us.' Biden paints Trump as uncaring during post-debate tour of Ohio, Pennsylvania

 Joe Biden embarked Wednesday on a six-city train tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania to promote his economic recovery plans, after debating President Trump
USATODAY.com

Biden begins train tour after contentious debate

 Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden heads out on a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania after a contentious debate with President Donald Trump. (Sept...
USATODAY.com

Expert calls first 2020 presidential debate "the most incoherent" he's ever seen

 Many viewers were turned off by the negative tone of the first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Professor Larry..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mid-Morning Headlines From September 30, 2020 [Video]

Mid-Morning Headlines From September 30, 2020

A CBS News count estimates President Donald Trump interrupted Joe Biden more than 70 times during last night's presidential debate, Jason DeRusha reports (2:41). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 30, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:41Published
'Stand Back' and 'Stand By': New Definitions Shared By Merriam-Webster [Video]

'Stand Back' and 'Stand By': New Definitions Shared By Merriam-Webster

The Merriam-Webster dictionary clarified the meanings of “stand back” and “stand by,” after President Donald Trump used the terms to address the Proud Boys. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published
'Will You Shut Up, Man': Biden’s Campaign Sells Slogan T-Shirts After Debate! [Video]

'Will You Shut Up, Man': Biden’s Campaign Sells Slogan T-Shirts After Debate!

The Biden campaign is capitalizing on the latest heated debate by selling “Will You Shut Up, Man” t-shirt. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on the slogan and why it was used.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump and Biden clash in chaotic first debate

 The first presidential debate left a majority of viewers feeling "annoyed," according to a new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll. CBSN political reporter...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comRTTNewsFOXNews.com

Biden campaign to fact-check Trump with new Twitter account during debate

 The first presidential debate will take place in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday night.
FOXNews.com

'Will you shut up, man': Personal attacks rule 1st Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate

 "Clown", "Liar", "just shush for a minute" and "keep yapping" were the insults that will forever be the highlight of the first Trump-Biden US presidential debate...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Mediaite

Tweets about this