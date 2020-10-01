|
NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers beat Miami Heat 116-98 in game one
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
LeBron James says the Los Angeles Lakers still have "a lot more work to do" despite a 116-98 win over the Miami Heat in game one of the NBA finals.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)
Los Angeles Lakers run away from banged-up Miami Heat in Game 1 of NBA FinalsThe Lakers cruised past the Heat, which saw starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic exit early with injuries, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com
Former President Barack Obama a virtual fan for Game 1 of NBA Finals between Lakers and HeatFormer President Barack Obama and a number of NBA legends were "virtual fans" for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat.
USATODAY.com
Trump-Biden debate, Breonna Taylor grand jury record, NBA Finals: 5 things to know WednesdayThe grand jury record in the Breonna Taylor case will be released, the Heat and Lakers battle in the NBA Finals and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Does Lakers' LeBron James have extra motivation to beat Heat? 'Absolutely not'LeBron James won titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013, so he's well aware of how Erik Spoelstra will have Miami prepared for the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com
Miami Heat American professional basketball team
NBA Finals: Can the Miami Heat stop LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers?As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to meet the Miami Heat, BBC Sport takes a look at the storylines behind the Finals and speaks to those inside the NBA bubble at..
BBC News
Heat see off Celtics to reach NBA Finals against LakersThe Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 as a 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics wraps up a 4-2 series victory.
BBC News
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
LeBron James American basketball player
Thousands sign up as poll workers after LeBron James' effortsThe campaign is looking toward the next phase of the poll worker recruitment: a focus on cities where shortages remain.
CBS News
LeBron James’s effort to attract more poll workers nets 10,000 volunteers.More Than a Vote, the collective of athletes headlined by LeBron James, said its initiative to increase the number of poll workers in majority-Black electoral..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this