NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers beat Miami Heat 116-98 in game one

BBC News Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
LeBron James says the Los Angeles Lakers still have "a lot more work to do" despite a 116-98 win over the Miami Heat in game one of the NBA finals.
0
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: 5-year-old boy honors legendary Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn during Game 1 of NBA Finals

5-year-old boy honors legendary Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn during Game 1 of NBA Finals 00:35

 The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on September 30, winning the game 116-98.

Los Angeles Lakers run away from banged-up Miami Heat in Game 1 of NBA Finals

 The Lakers cruised past the Heat, which saw starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic exit early with injuries, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com

Former President Barack Obama a virtual fan for Game 1 of NBA Finals between Lakers and Heat

 Former President Barack Obama and a number of NBA legends were "virtual fans" for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat.
USATODAY.com

Trump-Biden debate, Breonna Taylor grand jury record, NBA Finals: 5 things to know Wednesday

 The grand jury record in the Breonna Taylor case will be released, the Heat and Lakers battle in the NBA Finals and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Does Lakers' LeBron James have extra motivation to beat Heat? 'Absolutely not'

 LeBron James won titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013, so he's well aware of how Erik Spoelstra will have Miami prepared for the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com

NBA Finals: Can the Miami Heat stop LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers?

 As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to meet the Miami Heat, BBC Sport takes a look at the storylines behind the Finals and speaks to those inside the NBA bubble at..
BBC News

Heat see off Celtics to reach NBA Finals against Lakers

 The Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 as a 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics wraps up a 4-2 series victory.
BBC News

Thousands sign up as poll workers after LeBron James' efforts

 The campaign is looking toward the next phase of the poll worker recruitment: a focus on cities where shortages remain.
CBS News

LeBron James’s effort to attract more poll workers nets 10,000 volunteers.

 More Than a Vote, the collective of athletes headlined by LeBron James, said its initiative to increase the number of poll workers in majority-Black electoral..
NYTimes.com

