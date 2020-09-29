Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House adviser Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID after traveling with Trump

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Hicks was seen boarding Marine One with Trump on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hope Hicks Hope Hicks Counselor to the President Donald Trump

Hope Hicks: Top aide to Trump tests positive for coronavirus

 Hope Hicks was aboard the presidential helicopter with Mr Trump on Wednesday.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies on Russia probe

 Former FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday defended the bureau's investigation into ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign. He appeared virtually..
CBS News

Why GOP efforts to turn Sanders supporters off Biden don't appear to be working

 At several points during the first presidential debate Tuesday night, President Trump tried to drive a wedge between the Democratic Party's centrist and left..
CBS News

Facing Grim Polls, Trump Leans Into Playing the Victim

 Be it congressional Democrats, the news media, the standards enforcers at Twitter or, now, the debate commission, President Trump has repeatedly blamed others..
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Is a coronavirus vaccine possible in 2020?

 Pfizer says it could have results as soon as the end of October for its possible COVID vaccine. But health experts are concerned about avoiding any possible..
CBS News

Covid: God may punish Nepal for cancelling rites, religious leaders warn

 Is Nepal tempting fate? Religious leaders warn that cancelling rites may anger gods and bring about disaster.
BBC News

How to store & take vaccine to masses? States asked to plan

 With Covid-19 vaccine development process progressing at a fast pace globally, the Centre has asked all states and UTs to formulate a robust plan to ensure..
IndiaTimes
Study suggests COVID-19 infects majority of bad dreams [Video]

Study suggests COVID-19 infects majority of bad dreams

In a paper published in Frontiers in Psychology, scientists used artificial intelligence to help analyze the dream content of close to a thousand people and found that the novel coronavirus had infected more than half of the distressed dreams reported. The researchers crowdsourced sleep and stress data from more than 4,000 people during the sixth week of the COVID-19 lockdown in Finland. About 800 respondents also contributed information about their dreams during that time - many of which revealed shared anxiety about the pandemic."We were thrilled to observe repeating dream content associations across individuals that reflected the apocalyptic ambience of COVID-19 lockdown," said lead author Dr Anu-Katriina Pesonen, head of the Sleep and Mind Research Group at the University of Helsinki.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Marine One Marine One Marine Corp helicopters used to transport U.S. President

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wisconsin 'in the red zone' for COVID-19 cases, White House task force report says [Video]

Wisconsin 'in the red zone' for COVID-19 cases, White House task force report says

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is urging Wisconsinites to social distance "to the maximal degree possible" as President Donald Trump plans two rallies in the state for this weekend.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:18Published
Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached [Video]

Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she hoped to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for almost an hour. Colette..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published
Gov. Reeves joins president for COVID-19 rapid testing announcement [Video]

Gov. Reeves joins president for COVID-19 rapid testing announcement

Gov. Tate Reeves joins President Donald Trump at the White House for a COVID-19 news conference.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:09Published

Tweets about this